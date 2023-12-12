What is a Starbucks Gold Card? How to get one

The Starbucks Gold Card is one of the most coveted rewards cards that members can get, but what is it, and how do you get one?

You’ve probably heard of Starbucks customers using their covered Gold Cards to wrack up a whole load of savings on purchases.

Some of these include a personalized, shiny gold card, a reward every 125 stars, and monthly double star days.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

However, it’s not common knowledge how to get a Gold Card. Thankfully, the process is super easy, and can get you first-class treatment at your local Starbucks.

Article continues after ad

How to get a Starbucks Gold Card

Taste of home

To get your Starbucks Gold Card, the first thing that you’ll need to do is register online at http://www.starbucks.com/rewards. Enter your personal info, along with the 16-digit code at the back of your rewards card. You can also register digital cards via the Starbucks app, by simply entering your payment details. Next, you’ll need to start earning stars. Make sure that every time you purchase food or beverages from the chain, that you’re scanning your rewards card first. Every dollar you spend at stores will count as one star. In order to earn your Gold Card, you will need to reach 300 stars over 12 months, which means $150 throughout the year. Finally, you can claim your card by entering your mailing address online via http://www.starbucks.com/account, so that they can send you your gold card.

Customers should bear in mind that to keep their Gold Card status, they’ll need to keep earning 300 stars every year.