What’s on the Starbucks Holiday Menu 2024? All leaked items

The Starbucks Holiday Menu for 2024 was leaked online, featuring iconic items tailored to taste like Christmas in a cup.

Starbucks is known to thrill its customers by filling their pallets with their favorite flavors that only come around once a year.

From the fall’s iconic Pumpkin Spice to Christmas’ Peppermint Mocha, Starbucks doesn’t seem to miss when it comes to its limited-time menu items.

This year isn’t any different, as the 2024 Starbucks Holiday Menu was just leaked online, with new and old items available.

Article continues after ad

The drinks this year will include:

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Chestnut Praline Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

New Holiday Cold Foams:

Peppermint Chocolate Cream

Sugar Cookie Cream

Chestnut Praline Cream

Gingerbread Cream

Salted Pecan Cream

Caramel Brulee Cream

The Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint White Chocolate can, as usual, be made hot, iced, blended, or as hot chocolate.

Additionally, the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher features a sweet orange, tart cranberry, and warm spice. The mixture can be combined with water, lemonade, or coconut milk.

The food items this year will include:

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Cranberry Bliss Bar

NEW Dark Toffee Bundt

NEW Turkey Sage Danish

NEW Snowman Cake Pop

NEW Penguin Cookie

For Starbucks customers who are looking to save money this holiday season, the Starbucks Gold Card is one way to earn points toward cheaper items.

Article continues after ad

For every dollar spent, reward members will be closer to earning the 300 points needed (per year) to reach the necessary amount of points, also known as ‘stars.’ Once accomplished, you’ll be able to claim your official Starbucks Gold Card.