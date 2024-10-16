What’s on the Starbucks Holiday Menu 2024? All leaked items

What’s on the Starbucks Holiday Menu 2024? All leaked itemsInstagram: suechandbeck
The Starbucks Holiday Menu for 2024 was leaked online, featuring iconic items tailored to taste like Christmas in a cup.
Starbucks is known to thrill its customers by filling their pallets with their favorite flavors that only come around once a year.
From the fall’s iconic Pumpkin Spice to Christmas’ Peppermint Mocha, Starbucks doesn’t seem to miss when it comes to its limited-time menu items.
This year isn’t any different, as the 2024 Starbucks Holiday Menu was just leaked online, with new and old items available.
The drinks this year will include:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
- Caramel Brulee Latte
- Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte
- Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
New Holiday Cold Foams:
- Peppermint Chocolate Cream
- Sugar Cookie Cream
- Chestnut Praline Cream
- Gingerbread Cream
- Salted Pecan Cream
- Caramel Brulee Cream
The Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint White Chocolate can, as usual, be made hot, iced, blended, or as hot chocolate.
Additionally, the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher features a sweet orange, tart cranberry, and warm spice. The mixture can be combined with water, lemonade, or coconut milk.
The food items this year will include:
- Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
- Cranberry Bliss Bar
- NEW Dark Toffee Bundt
- NEW Turkey Sage Danish
- NEW Snowman Cake Pop
- NEW Penguin Cookie
For Starbucks customers who are looking to save money this holiday season, the Starbucks Gold Card is one way to earn points toward cheaper items.
For every dollar spent, reward members will be closer to earning the 300 points needed (per year) to reach the necessary amount of points, also known as ‘stars.’ Once accomplished, you’ll be able to claim your official Starbucks Gold Card.