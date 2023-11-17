What is Starbucks Red Cup Day and how to get a special holiday themed cup

What is Starbucks Red Cup Day and how to get a special holiday themed cupStarbucks
As the holiday season approaches, Starbucks is launching its new range of Christmas themed drinks, with the Red Cup Day event giving coffee drinkers the chance to get a special reusable red Christmas cup. For those interested, here is how you can get your hands on the exclusive Starbucks Red Cup.
When it comes to unique coffee orders or simply a coffee chain that is easily accessible, Starbucks is the go-to choice for many avid coffee drinkers. As the holiday season approaches, the coffee chain introduced many unique flavors and drinks to celebrate the festivities.
As well as limited-time coffee flavors, Starbucks also hosts special seasonal events. One such event that Starbucks drinkers can look forward to is Red Cup Day.
For those who may not be familiar, every year, the coffee chain introduces holiday-themed reusable red cups that customers can get their hands on when they purchase a drink from stores.
Given the deal is for the holiday season, Starbucks drinkers will only be able to get the Red Cup if they purchase one of the special holiday exclusive drinks. The full list of what these drinks are includes the following.
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Gingerbread Latte
- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shake Espresso
- Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
However, Red Cup Day 2023 may be a less festive affair than in previous years. With some workers planning to walk-out and protest against the company in order to highlight how special events such as this often force Starbucks locations to handle a large influx of orders without sufficient staffing.
However, the promotion also applies to online orders through apps like DoorDash and Grubhub.
