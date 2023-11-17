What is Starbucks Red Cup Day and how to get a special holiday themed cup

As the holiday season approaches, Starbucks is launching its new range of Christmas themed drinks, with the Red Cup Day event giving coffee drinkers the chance to get a special reusable red Christmas cup. For those interested, here is how you can get your hands on the exclusive Starbucks Red Cup.

When it comes to unique coffee orders or simply a coffee chain that is easily accessible, Starbucks is the go-to choice for many avid coffee drinkers. As the holiday season approaches, the coffee chain introduced many unique flavors and drinks to celebrate the festivities.

As well as limited-time coffee flavors, Starbucks also hosts special seasonal events. One such event that Starbucks drinkers can look forward to is Red Cup Day.

For those who may not be familiar, every year, the coffee chain introduces holiday-themed reusable red cups that customers can get their hands on when they purchase a drink from stores.

Given the deal is for the holiday season, Starbucks drinkers will only be able to get the Red Cup if they purchase one of the special holiday exclusive drinks. The full list of what these drinks are includes the following.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shake Espresso

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

However, Red Cup Day 2023 may be a less festive affair than in previous years. With some workers planning to walk-out and protest against the company in order to highlight how special events such as this often force Starbucks locations to handle a large influx of orders without sufficient staffing.

However, the promotion also applies to online orders through apps like DoorDash and Grubhub.

