Starbucks releases new Japanese mugs that apparently make coffee even better

Starbucks Japan have just teamed up with six of the country’s oldest kilns to create a new coffee mug meant to make your coffee taste better than ever.

Starbucks Japan differs from its American counterpart by focusing on producing locally made goods that honor the craftsmanship of local potters’. Back in 2015, they started a new range called ‘Jimoto Made,’ which translates to ‘Locally Made.’

The project was very successful and continues to be built upon almost a decade after its release. The collection’s newest product is perhaps one of the most interesting we’ve seen so far.

The Bizen ware mug released by the chain has a long history in Japanese culture. Bizen is an ancient type of Japanese pottery dating back almost 2,000 years, produced in one of Japan’s oldest kilns.

Bizen pottery pieces are considered to be particularly special because of the extensive process behind making each piece.

“The firing process is so long and laborious that most kilns only do a firing once or twice a year. During this extraordinary moment, the artisans skillfully arrange the cups, plates, or vases in the kiln. They do not move the pieces for several hours, hoping for the greatest results.

Sora News 24 Each piece of Bizen pottery is totally unique

“The final appearance of each piece is not entirely predictable, making every cup or dish exclusive and unique.”

But how does this particular piece make your Starbucks brew taste even more delicious? Well, it’s all in the construction. Bizen ware has fine pores in the surface of the material which increase the cup’s breathability. This, in turn, makes the coffee more mellow in terms of flavor, and can help eradicate some of the bitterness, making it generally more well-rounded.

Sora News 24 The new cups feature the Starbucks logo embellished on the bottom

If you want to get your hands on one of the new Bizen Starbucks mugs, you might need to hop on a plane, as they won’t be listed online. Several stores in Okayama Prefecture currently carry the mugs, where they’ll be available while supplies last.

The mugs come with a hefty price tag, sold at 7,200 yen, which equates to approximately $51.41, but this reflects the arduous process and the quality of the materials used to craft them.

This isn’t the only unique drinkware concept that Starbucks have introduced this September. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Starbucks Japan’s online store, they introduced a new tumbler that you can customize with hundreds of design options.