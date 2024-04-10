Starbucks customers waking up at 3am to get exclusive new blue Stanley cup

A new Stanley cup craze is hitting Starbucks, as the brand announced that they’d released an all-new blue version.

The Stanley cup craze is one that we’re all familiar with, as the coveted pink cup released by the brand was undoubtedly the biggest trend at the beginning of 2024.

But, it’s not over, as Stanley cup fans are once again going crazy over a new, blue, exclusive cup the brand has released at Starbucks Target stores.

A TikToker took to the platform to share a reminder that the cups were now available to purchase – and people went crazy over them.

“To all my beautiful girls don’t forget on the 9th our new Stanley cups come out,” the text overlay read.

People couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new cups, revealing: “My boyfriend woke up at 3:30am just to get me one. Like what omg,” followed by a crying emoji.

“I’m not a Stanley girl but lately this color been screaming my name,” another wrote of the pale blue.

Many were already ready and waiting to grab the new cups, writing: “I’m the first one here at Starbucks,” and “Currently waiting for Starbs to open.”

Some were disappointed however, as despite showing up early, their local Starbucks didn’t stock the new exclusive cups: “I tried going to a Starbucks here in South Carolina and nothing.”

“How did all the Starbucks in my area not get any but a small town got some?” another questioned.

Formally known as the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler and fondly referred to simply as the Quencher, the 40-ounce cup can be purchased at Starbucks cafés for $49.95.

Another TikToker went viral, after they predicted the trend set to replace Stanley cups.