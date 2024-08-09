Starbucks Halloween cups leaked and the ‘slime drip cup’ is back

Starbucks Halloween cups have been leaked, and there’s five new cups for customers to get their hands on in October, plus, the iconic slime drip cup that people were obsessing over last year is back.

Megh, who goes by @coffeepassport on TikTok is a self-professed coffee and cup addict; she posted a video on August 1 sharing the leaks from a Starbucks employees Fall Lookbook.

Staff at Starbucks receive new stock weeks in advance, along with a Lookbook that provides information and photos about the different phases of any seasonal drops.

From the end of August when Starbucks will inevitably kick off pumpkin spice season, right through to the holidays, staff at Starbucks will be launching new products in their stores frequently, so this Lookbook is away for them to keep on top of releases.

However, in this case, it also means fans are getting an early look at Halloween 2024’s spread.

The cups that are said to be released by September 17, giving you plenty of time to grab them before the spooky season.

6-pack glow-in-the-dark hot cups

Different variations of these themed hot cups are usually included in most of Starbucks merch releases, and if the past is anything to go off, they’ll come as a set and won’t be sold separately. These cups will come in blue, green, purple, black, pink, and yellow and seem to have a spooky seen printed on in white. No photos have yet been released of these cups.

Purple cold cups with glow-in-the-dark straw

These cups will come in grande and venti sizes, along with a keyring that looks like the real thing. They are a textured, matte purple in daylight with the logo embossed in the same color. When the lights go off, the straw and flecks on the cup will glow fluorescent green.

TikTok The purple glow-in-the-dark range.

Glow-in-the-dark pumpkin cold cup with UFO topper

This cup is iridescent and printed with illustrations of pumpkins, which apparently, will glow in the dark. On top of that, the straw comes with a topper that looks like a little UFO.

TikTok Pumpkin cup with a UFO topper.

The iconic slime drip cup in black

Last year customers were treated to a green slime cup from Starbucks that was crazy popular. This year, fans can add to their slime drip cup collection with 2024’s iteration in black.

TikTok Starbucks slime drip cup.

The cup is made of shiny black plastic, with the Starbucks logo and straw in matte black. This cup isn’t part of the glow-in-the-dark range.

Day of the Dead cold cup

This vibrant ombre cup comes in a shiny plastic with a diamond-shaped texture. The cup itself is an orange, purple, and pink color ombre. On top of this, the orange cup comes with a little skull straw topper decorated with flowers for the Day of the Dead.

TikTok A vibrant addition to Starbucks Halloween cups.

Ceramic chrome skull mug

This mug is similar to the ceramic one released last year, except this year, it’s gotten a rainbow makeover.

Starbucks Starbucks skull mug.

The cup itself is decorated in a matte purple oil spill style, and although it is in the shape of a skull, it has no real features, making it sleek and minimalistic if the other designs are too crazy for you.

The TikTok claims that these cups will drop on September 17, but depending on the size of your local Starbucks, they may not have every cup in stock so be sure to contact them ahead of your visit to double check.

This isn’t the only thing from Starbucks that has been leaked; here’s everything we know about Pumpkin spice season 2024.