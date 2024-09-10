Stanley cup accessories keep getting weirder: TikTok trend explained

As if a ginormous drinks tumbler wasn’t enough, now, your drinks tumbler needs its own backpack, too. The newest TikTok trend involves stacking your Stanley Cup with crazy accessories, and it’s leaving people infuriated.

First, people were buying one Stanley Cup, then two, then they were queuing up at Starbucks at 3am for a cup that costs $60. And now, we’ve gone one step further.

The “Pack my Stanley with me” trend has amassed hundreds of millions of views, but what’s it all about?

Stanley girlies are finding new ways to make use of their Stanley Cups, and the accessory ideas just keep coming:

In this video, we can see creator Emily getting ready to go on a walk. First she fills her cup with water and tiered ice cubes that fit the size of the cup. On the outside, she attaches a backpack with sanitizer, a fan, sun cream, and deodorant. On top of that, she attaches her car keys, a claw clip, and little holders for her sunglasses and individual pieces of chewing gum.

People in the comments couldn’t believe their eyes, writing, “I really love the minimalist beige with the soul-crushing overconsumption.” Another simply noted, “Hi! So this is actually insane.”

There are even Stanley keychains, so that your Stanley can have a Stanley.

If you’re more into unwinding on the couch with your Stanley, check out these crazy food trays that go on top of your cup:

These videos have people equally as angry, with some practical thinkers asking “what happened to plates?”, and “How do you not get your food all over your face when you’re taking a drink?”

Others were just confused, joking that these kinds of videos were, “peak brainrot content”.

A Stanley cup can cost anywhere between $45 and $65, but some limited edition ones go for as much as $290 on eBay. With all of the accessories on top of that, you could be looking at hundreds of dollars for drinking water.

This kind of content has become popular for a number of factors. Firstly, it’s great rage bait for angry commenters. Secondly, anything to do with Stanely Cups is bound to get likes, and thirdly, TikTok is the home of overconsumption, and people love to see the extent creators will go to for “convenience”, even if it’s expensive and definitely not more convenient than just carrying a bag.

