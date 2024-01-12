Customers pay over $150 for picture of pink Stanley cup

The demand for the coveted pink Stanley cup has seen several people being duped into paying $150 – for a picture of the product.

Despite only being released in January, the illustrious pink Stanley cups are undoubtedly the most prized items of the year so far.

People have been clamoring to get their hands on one, leading to insane resale prices on eBay.

Unfortunately, however, scammers are now trying to sell the coveted pink Stanley cups under false pretenses.

One eBay listing showed a photo of a pink Stanley cup, but what many didn’t realize after purchasing the product, is that they wouldn’t actually be receiving the order they expected.

The item’s description from the seller reads, “Starbucks × Stanley (Pink) ©40oz Limited Edition Cup.”

“This was extremely popular and off the shelves in seconds to minutes. The prices are skyrocketing to above $300. But we all can’t afford a $300 cup So why not get the next best thing to it, a picture! Yes! A picture of this stunning cup with free shipping. This is only › photo of the cup on 11×8 printer paper. You won’t regret purchasing a photo of a beauty like this.”

People angered by eBay seller’s Stanley cup trick

After the listing was posted, several people on Reddit were ‘disgusted’ by the tactic used by the seller.

“That’s legit the most disgusting seller I have ever seen,” one user wrote.

To which another replied: “Nothing new. I remember 10+ years ago sellers selling empty Wii and Xbox 360 boxes for hundreds of dollars.”

One had some insight on such scams, stating: “My cousin (who is now 36) used to do something like this with iPhone boxes. He’d sell on eBay and make it look like buyers were receiving an iPhone, but the description outlined it was only a box. He made hundreds of dollars every single time he did this. He got his buddies in on it and he’d buy their boxes when they got new phones. It took a really long time for him to be shut down by eBay.”

Some, however, felt the blame lay at the hands of the buyer: “If you’re gonna pay $300 for a CUP….. yeah you kinda deserve this,” one said unabashedly.

“I mean it’s on you….if you can’t read,” another concurred.

One thought that the blame lay on both ends, stating “People need to do a better job of reading but this seller is a scammer targeting people who are excited or have low literacy or are vulnerable to scams for a variety of reasons.”

