Sonic worker spills order all over customers car and people can’t believe it

Lauren Lewis
Sonic worker spills order over carTikTok: @officiallyaalyah

A worker at Sonic had a slight mishap, after they rollerbladed an order over to a customer, and things didn’t quite go to plan. 

The video racked up over 378,000 views, and showed TikToker Aalyah as she waited patiently in her car. 

We saw the Sonic worker in question, as she emerged through the doorway, bumping herself on the way out. “You got it,” Aalyah encouraged her. 

She managed to make it out while still keeping her balance, until she bumped into the standee menus at the drive-thru. Despite this, she still managed to hold on to the order. 

Unfortunately, as she made a turn to make it toward the car, she managed to trip up, before spilling the order’s contents all over the surface of Aalyah’s car, primarily on the windshield. 

The worker was super apologetic, and said “I’m so sorry about that,” to which Aalyah replied “It’s OK, I swear.”

“Are you OK?” she asked, before the Sonic worker apologized again. “Don’t worry about it, sweetie,” she said, laughing. “It’s OK. Thank you, honey.”

After the video was posted on the platform, people found the whole interaction super amusing, writing: “I’m crying the way she fell into the windshield.”

“I had so much fun working at sonic lmao all my co workers and managers were awesome,” a former Sonic employee wrote. 

Many were also touched by how kindly Aalyah treated the worker, writing: “thank you for being kind to her, and not stressing her out even more.”

Another fast food customer went viral, after they lost it with a McDonald’s worker when he was told to park-up.

