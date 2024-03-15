Pizza Hut is selling an edible basketball and hoop but there’s a catch

Pizza Hut fans were stunned to see the chain selling an edible basketball — but there’s a major catch for foodies who want to get their hands on this sports-themed pie.

Pizza Hut isn’t a stranger to shaking things up for special occasions. For instance, the company went viral for selling ‘goodbye’ hot honey pizzas on Valentine’s Day as a humorous way to ‘help’ struggling couples break up.

Now, the chain is going viral once again for its creative offering for a special basketball tournament… but not everyone can nab this special pie.

Recently, the pizza chain shocked fast foodies after customers in Taiwan showed off an edible, basketball-shaped pie with an accompanying edible ‘hoop’ they’d bought from the restaurant.

Article continues after ad

Pizza Hut’s basketball-themed pies are only available in one area

Featuring a pepperoni basketball with cheese and a ring of dough surrounding it like a hoop, the pizza was clearly crafted with time and care.

Unfortunately for pizza fans, this offering is only available in Taipei, Taiwan for a two-week period starting on March 5.

Article continues after ad

The reason why? Pizza Hut is honoring the high school basketball finals being held in the capital city, which can be bought for just $10.45 USD.

SoraNews24 This limited-edition offering from Pizza Hut is only available in Taiwan for a short time.

The pizza is affectionately named the ‘Bishen Jinchuudaabisa,’ or ‘Must-win goal pizza.’ The basketball in the center is topped with salami, cheese, teriyaki sauce, and mayonnaise, while the ‘hoop’ surrounding it is stuffed with cheese and sausage.

Article continues after ad

A food reporter from Sora News gave their verdict on the limited-edition pie, saying they found its salty-sweet combination “delicious.”

If you’re in the area and you’re a fan of pizza, it might be worth trying to see if you can get your hands on one of these pies. Unfortunately for Pizza Fans in the rest of the world, it looks like this is one offer that you’ll just have to miss.