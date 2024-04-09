EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s fans are in love with “Cherry Blossom” springtime menu

Lauren Lewis
McDonald's springtime collectionInstagram: @awesomejapan_

A video’s been circulating Instagram of the new “Cherry Blossom” springtime menu released by McDonald’s – but how do you get it?

In the new video, we were given a breakdown of some of the new items offered by the chain. The packaging is super cute, being all pink and green in color, with flowers scattered all over the wrapping paper. 

Unfortunately however, if you wanted to get your hands on the new collection, you might need to hop on a flight, as they’re currently only being sold at McDonald’s locations in Japan.

One of the new menu items is the Temi-Tara burger, which “looks super juicy.” It consisted of “fried egg, lettuce, and mayonnaise,” along with a beef patty. 

There was also a Nori-Shio (seaweed and salt) Jagabata Bacon burger, which is made up of a beef patty in teriyaki sauce, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, seaweed salt, and mashed potatoes.

The video’s creator, however, says that their favorite was the Shaka Shaka potatoes. They explained you get seasoning packets instead of ketchup, then shake all the fries up in a bag. Lastly, there was a Mac Float, which was a yogurt-flavored, pink drink with blossoms all over it. 

After the post was made, people couldn’t get over how adorable the McDonald’s release was and desperately wanted to try it. 

“McDonald’s in Japan is much better than in the US. The pink drink looked really good!” One commented. 

“Other countries get better stuff than us and we created the restaurant,” a dismayed US customer wrote followed by a series of crying emojis. 

“Look how cute! We are doing life all wrong here in America,” another chimed in. 

One commenter had a fun suggestion for McDonald’s, writing: “They should really sell them worldwide, and then make a ‘try world cuisine with McDonald’s.’ I would buy all of them (from any country).”

Another international McDonald’s item is going viral, after they announced they’d be collaborating with Lotus Biscoff to create a new drink and McFlurry.

