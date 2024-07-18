McDonald’s has exclusive Super Nintendo Happy Meal toys but just in one country

McDonald’s has brought out the latest in their line of Happy Meal toys, and this time, it features some favorite Super Nintendo characters. However, it might not be so easy to get.

McDonald’s have brought us several Happy Meal surprises throughout the course of 2024. Back in May, we heard that they were starting to trial all new meals with veggie dippers and fish bites, the two items never having been released previously.

Then, this July, McDonald’s Japan brought out a series of Sanrio-themed Happy Meal toys, which had the whole internet marvelling at their cuteness.

Now, McDonald’s Japan is at it again, releasing a line of Happy Meal toys modelled after your favorite Super Nintendo characters.

Sora News 24 There are a total of six new toys in the lineup

The new lineup includes:

Mario Kart – Mario comes in a race car ready to take off, complete with sticker decals to place on the vehicle, along with a green Koopa shell disc which shoots out from the front when you press a button.

Donkey Kong – Similar to Mario, Donkey Kong also comes in a race car of his own, complete with a barrel on the back, and when you press it, he goes shooting off.

Luigi Warp Pipe – A toy resembling a camera, and modelled after the entrance to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. When you gaze inside the lens, you can see glimpses of USJ’S video game-themed area.

Princess Peach Castle – The pink-colored castle has a lever at its base, so that when you press it, the character in the doorway switches around.

Yoshi Bracelet – A bracelet with a cover that flips out, revealing a game where you have to put the dino’s eggs in the holes that demonstrate the same matching color.

Chef Toad – Features a traditional Japanese kendama toy. The goal is to flick the bands around the frying pan, spatula, and head of Chef Toad located inside the toy.

According to Sora News, who got to preview them early, the new Happy Meal toys will soon be making their way to menus in Japan.

However, it’s unknown if they’ll appear elsewhere.

These aren’t the only kid’s toys that have people talking recently, however, as Wendy’s Biggie Bag prize had everyone rushing to purchase one.