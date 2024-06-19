Pizza Hut’s new Cardcaptor Sakura Pizza looks absolutely wild

Pizza Hut has revealed that it would be collaborating with popular anime Cardcaptor Sakura to bring out a brand-new pizza – and it’s crazier than you think.

Many of us grew up in the 90s avidly watching Cardcaptor Sakura, a nostalgic anime show based on CLAMP’s popular magical girl series.

Pizza Hut is paying tribute to the show by releasing a series of brand-new menu items modeled after the series.

According to Taiwan news, Pizza Hut released their collaboration on June 4, featuring their main menu item – the “Magical Circle Cheese Pizza.” This pizza is a combination of both savory and sweet, and features pointed star-shaped dough that’s been filled with German sausage, along with white mochi.

Pizza Hut The new collab features a crazy new pizza shape

The center of the star is filled with Japanese-style curry and mashed potatoes. Dotted around the star are colorful, yellow macaron cookies.

The menu also includes a sweet rice cake, called a manju, which features “Kero-chan,” a popular character from the show who resembles a flying bear, and often accompanies our protagonist on her many adventures.

This isn’t the first time that pizza brands have released international items that have left customers salivating. Back in January, Domino’s revealed that it would be creating a volcano pizza filled with cheese.

Although this anime collab is only available in Taiwan, there is a great Pizza Hut release for US customers to get excited about. The brand’s new ‘My Hut Box’ lets you choose your favorite items for cheap, helping save some money on your next takeout.

As well as this, Domino’s announced that it would be giving away free pizza all summer long.