McDonald’s bring back viral breakfast item and TikTok is in love

McDonald’s announced that they’ve brought a long awaited breakfast item back to menu, and TikTok just can’t get enough.

The McDonald’s bagels were first discontinued back in 2020, much to the dismay of fans. Now, however, coinciding with the exciting news that McDonald’s are partnering with Krispy Kreme, they also revealed that they would be bringing back their beloved bagels.

“I am hearing from operators who just rolled out that they are selling more bagels in one day than an entire week five years ago,” one franchisee commented. “That is crazy, nostalgia is real.”

The bagels are currently a regional offering in the US, in participating locations. McDonald’s have not yet planned an official launch.

After the popular breakfast item returned, people on TikTok couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. Videos circulated of fans heading to their local McDonald’s to get their hands on one.

A TikToker named Cynthia revealed the item to her followers, claiming that the bagels “were super good.” Fans seemed to agree, with comments pouring in over the meal.

“I love their breakfast bagels! I know what I’m having for breakfast tomorrow now,” one wrote, clearly excited.

“As much as I’m in McDonald’s, how haven’t I tried this yet? It looks so fire. Omg,” another agreed.

Another McDonald’s item is going viral, as the chain announced they’d be partnering with Lotus Biscoff to deliver a new drink and McFlurry, but they might not be that easy to get.