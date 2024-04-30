Krispy Kreme release exclusive Pokemon-themed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has launched a range of new Pokemon-themed doughnuts, including ones for iconic ‘mon like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Diglett.

The news came after Krispy Kreme Korea shared an image of Pikachu and Mew on their Instagram profile, writing: “IF YOU ARE A POKEMON FAN YOU CAN’T MISS THIS. Check out our wide range of menu items and goodies!”

The flavors are:

Psyduck – Refreshing lemon

Jigglypuff – Sweet strawberry

Diglett – Dark chocolate

Ditto – Strawberry milk cream

Pikachu – Cream of the corn

The doughnuts are currently available for purchase in Korea, and there’s also a new brightly colored Pokemon drink set to come out on May 3.

Unfortunately, American customers will not be able to catch all of these doughnuts. Exclusive to Korea, there’s no word on the doughnuts’ price, but they’re all available for purchase as 6-count box, with one original glazed doughnut packed inside too.

After the post was shared on social media, people were sorely disappointed that they weren’t able to pick up the doughnuts here in America, writing: “Everywhere gets cool things but the US.”

“This is why I need to move to Japan or the surrounding Asian countries. I’m not meant for this life of boring American doughnuts,” another wrote, ready to pack their luggage.

This isn’t the first time that Krispy Kreme has released Pokemon-themed doughnuts. Back in 2021, the chain celebrated the beloved show’s 25th anniversary with doughnuts made in the likeness of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

Dunkin’ Donuts also went viral earlier in 2024, after a woman ordered a bagel from the chain, as the internet said that “nothing could have prepared them” for its shape.