Internet says ‘nothing could prepare’ them for the shape of woman’s bagel from Dunkin’

A woman took to TikTok to reveal the bagel she received from Dunkin’ Donuts, and people couldn’t get over its shape.

In a video that’s gained over 782,000 views on the platform, a TikToker who goes by the name of @daddyjacky took to the platform to share an item she’d received from the iconic chain, Dunkin.’

She’d ordered a plain bagel but noticed something unusual once she took a look at what she received.

“I ordered a bagel at Dunkin… Why is she open like that?” Jacky asks, wide-eyed.

As we can see from the video, the bagel appeared to have more space in the whole, than actual bread.

Article continues after ad

People can’t stop laughing at woman’s bagel from Dunkin’

After she posted the video, people seriously couldn’t stop laughing at the shape of the bagel.

“Nothing prepared me for the laugh I let out when you showed the bagel,” one user said. “I don’t know what I was expecting but this has me dying,” another wrote, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Article continues after ad

Some shared that they’d had similarly odd-shaped bagels from Dunkin’, writing: “The Dunkin’ bagels always looking rough. Mine was all bread almost completely closed,” with a crying emoji attached.

“I got one just like that a few days ago lmao she was a big oval,” another shared.

Article continues after ad

Another customer went viral after they purchased an order of wings from Pizza Hut. She was absolutely disgusted after taking a bite.