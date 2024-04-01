Krispy Kreme collabs with Oreo for Solar Eclipse doughnut – but not for long

Krispy Kreme will be taking part in a big collaboration with the popular cookie brand Oreo, to create an all-new Solar Eclipse doughnut.

On Monday April 8, a total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over parts of the US, and fast food brands are joining in on the momentous event.

Krispy Kreme is the latest to release a product to commemorate the event: a ‘Total Eclipse Doughnut,’ with Oreo.

Popular food blogger, Markie Devo revealed the new collab on his Instagram account, where he regularly posts new food content, which came way of a Krispy Kreme employee ahead of an official reveal.

In the image he shared, we can see the doughnut in question, totally covered in chocolate, cream, and topped with an Oreo cookie.

Markie Devo explained: “As of right now details on the actual donut are not available yet. A Krispy Kreme employee tells me it’s most likely an original glazed with cookies n’ creme icing, followed by an original Oreo on top.”

“Get this for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations April 5th to the 8th,” Devo said, noting the ad says one dozen will be $18, but prices may vary based on location.

Sonic also went viral ahead of the solar eclipse, as they revealed that they would be bringing out a ‘Blackout’ drink.