Sonic gives customers free pair of solar eclipse glasses with new Blackout drink

Sonic have announced a free giveaway just in time for the solar eclipse, for every purchase of their all new Blackout drink.

Sonic Drive-In is providing a galactic surprise for fast food fans, and will be rolling out a limited edition “Blackout” slush float in stores starting March 25.

The new drink, as you’d imagine, is all-black, and flavored with sweet cotton candy and dragon fruit. The color of the new slushie represents the darkness from the solar eclipse and features creamy, white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles on top.

Sonic

“There are over 400 Sonic locations in areas where the total solar eclipse will be visible, and we thought, what better way to create some fun for our fans as they experience this unique event than by introducing a new treat that’s as awe-inspiring as the eclipse itself?” Mackenzie Gibson, VIP of culinary innovation at Sonic said.

Along with the brand new Blackout float, customers will also receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses to accompany their order. However, these will only be available while supplies last, so make sure to grab yours fast.

The float itself, however, will be available all the way through to May 5.

To find out more about the impending solar eclipse and which cities are included in the path of totality, people can visit NASA.gov to find out more.