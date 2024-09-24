Crumbl celebrate birthday with “best ever cookie lineup” and freebies

Iconic cookie brand Crumbl are celebrating their seventh birthday this September, and to show their appreciation for their loyal customers, will be rolling out a special offer along with some prizes you can get your hands on.

To mark the new milestone in the cookie brand’s journey, they’re releasing six new cookies that feature some of your favorite brands. You can expect to see the following in stores nationwide across the US from September 24 – 28:

Milk Chocolate Chip – A classic chocolate chip cookie that’s thick, soft, and packed to the brim with chunky chocolate chips.

– A classic chocolate chip cookie that’s thick, soft, and packed to the brim with chunky chocolate chips. Confetti Cake – The perfect sweet treat for birthday celebrations, this features two fluffy tiers of cake batter confetti cake generously layered with smooth vanilla buttercream and crowned with a dash of vibrant rainbow sprinkles.

– The perfect sweet treat for birthday celebrations, this features two fluffy tiers of cake batter confetti cake generously layered with smooth vanilla buttercream and crowned with a dash of vibrant rainbow sprinkles. Birthday Cake Featuring Oreo – A thick cookie made with Oreo cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more Oreo cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

– A thick cookie made with Oreo cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more Oreo cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles. Peanut Butter Featuring Snickers – A peanut butter cookie studded with chopped Snickers, topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious Snickers pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle.

– A peanut butter cookie studded with chopped Snickers, topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious Snickers pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle. Caramel Shortbread Featuring Twix – Includes a shortbread-inspired cookie filled with Twix pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped Twix pieces.

– Includes a shortbread-inspired cookie filled with Twix pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped Twix pieces. The Original Pink Sugar – This classic flavor returns, with an almond sugar cookie base, topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

You’ll have the opportunity to bag some freebies from Crumbl stores this week, as the chain are rolling out their six for four dessert offer. This means that for every six-pack of cookies you purchase, you’ll actually only be paying for a four-pack because of the birthday discount deal. This will be available for orders placed on September 25 only.

They’re also giving away a trip to either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. You can enter the draw by visiting their social media account on Instagram via @crumblcookies.

After a post was shared showcasing this week’s cookies, commenters couldn’t wait to get their hands on the stores’ offerings.

“Their best week yet,” one wrote, while another said that Crumbl was “making a huge comeback.”

Many were eager to hit up their local Crumbl, writing: “I have not been to this place in months but I’m gonna have to make a trip this week.”

“Man, I was doing so good staying away from this place! Damn, imma have to pull up now sheesh!” another exclaimed.

