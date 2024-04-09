KFC unveils ‘Taste of KFC Deals’ value menu starting at super low prices

EntertainmentFood

In response to concerns over fast food prices in 2024, KFC announced that they’d be bringing out a brand new value menu for those craving a good deal. 

Showcasing all of the same classic flavors of KFC’s signature 11 herbs and spices, the new meal deals will start at $4.99, so that fans can indulge without stretching their wallets too far.

The new deal will be available seven days a week, and will be featured at all US locations, so there’s no fear of missing out. 

One of the highlights includes the $4.99 Meal for One, which contains two pieces of hot, juicy chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, and a buttery biscuit.

KFC value mealKFC

If fans are looking to feed a crowd, they’ve also got a $20 Family Meal, which offers six pieces of chicken, four individual sides, and four biscuits.

In addition to this, there’s also an extra exciting deal available exclusively on Tuesdays, which is called the “Taste of KFC” deal, offering an eight piece chicken bucket for only ten dollars.

Customers are also encouraged to sign up to the KFC rewards program, which regularly holds special offers while ordering online, such as a free 10 pc. Saucy Nuggets with a $10 minimum purchase.

KFC also made headlines after a woman posted a TikTok of her visiting a buffet spread at the chain, prompting people to wonder if they’re still actually a thing.

