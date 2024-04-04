What is the viral KFC buffet and is it real?

You may have heard about the elusive KFC buffet, the likes of which are only spoken about in whispers on the internet. But is it still a thing?

In 2023, we saw photographs circulating the web, showcasing nostalgic images of KFC’s beloved buffets, which appear to no longer exist. However, this isn’t the case, as there are still KFC restaurant locations that carry the ever popular buffet style of dining.

We can see this in a TikTok video that’s currently making it’s rounds on the platform. In the video, a woman and her daughter can be seen walking into what looks like a regular KFC in Kentucky.

“What is special about this KFC?” the woman can be heard asking. It’s not long until we can see what all the fuss is about, as she enters the store and reveals a full buffet spread packed with chicken and plenty of sides.

Contents

Where are the KFC buffets located?

Aside from the one in Kentucky revealed by the woman above, where are the other KFC buffets located? As you’ll be well aware, they’re only in a few select locations scattered across the US.

Though KFC do boast a store locator on their website, they don’t actually have any information regarding whether or not the stores carry a buffet, which has led some Kentucky fried fans to do some investigation.

The Facebook group, KFC Buffet Aficionados, boasts 1.6k members, and dedicates their time to finding buffet locations for KFC restaurants. According to their research, there are buffets located in:

Pell City

Batesville

Berryville

Clarksville

Mountain View

Mitchell

Mt. Vernon

Magee

Vicksburg

Burgaw

Clinton

Dunn

Washington

Bartlesville

Jenks

Sapulpa

Georgetown

Greenwood

Piedmont

Seneca

Weyburn

Sparta

In terms of pricing, a member of the group who visited a buffet location in Sparta claimed that the buffet cost “$8 if you want a fountain drink or $7 if ordering water.”

Why don’t all KFC locations have buffets anymore?

Regarding why all KFC locations don’t have buffets anymore, there is no definitive answer to this question. Due to COVID dining restrictions issues throughout the course of 2020, many closures were made to KFC’s buffets.

Where is the KFC buffet in Japan?

Japan does indeed boast a coveted KFC buffet, and it’s located in the country’s capital, Tokyo. Specifically, it’s in Minami-Machida Grandberry Park, which is a large shopping centre.

In the buffet, you can find all manner of different treats, including the chain’s signature fried chicken, biscuits, pasta, french fries, curry, soup, salad and dessert. The buffet is limited to 80 minutes and costs ¥2,480 per person for lunch, and ¥2,880 for dinner. It also includes bottomless soft drinks, but you can add an all-you-can-drink alcohol package for an additional ¥1,500.

History of the KFC buffet

The KFC buffet was first introduced in the 1980s, initially as a form of competing with other fast food giants, such as McDonald’s and Burger King.

The buffet style of dining provided consumers with a greater selection of menu items, and was popular among consumers because it allowed them to sample as many things as they liked, while only paying a fixed price.

The buffet grew and grew over the years, and added additional items such as sides, desserts, and sometimes even breakfast items. Surprisingly, some of these also included more unusual foods, such as Mexican and seafood, which demonstrates the wealth of options available at KFC buffets.

However, as time moved on, the chain’s focus shifted to drive-thrus and deliveries, and so only a limited number of buffets still exist at KFC.

