KFC launches new chicken tenders and ‘declares war’ on fast food competition

KFC has declared a chicken tenders war aimed at its fast food competitors with an integrated ad campaign.

KFC is aiming to dominate the chicken tenders market with the launch of its new Original Recipe Tenders and a supporting ad campaign. This move hints at competitors like Popeyes and follows a similar tongue-in-cheek, combative approach recently adopted by other restaurants in the industry.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second ad titled “The Chicken Tenders Battle Has Begun,” which presents an exaggerated portrayal of the fierce competition within the fast-food industry to become consumers’ top choice.

The ad narrates the saga of the chicken sandwich wars before diving into the chicken tenders battle. As excitement builds, a group of people dressed as KFC employees shout “For Kentucky!” and charge into battle.

The campaign will run until December 1 and will include marketing efforts across influencers, paid and organic social media, an in-app takeover, radio and streaming audio, as well as print ads.

KFC is also making a bold move to acknowledge its fried chicken competitors by surprising customers with free Original Recipe Tenders on October 17.

This promotion will take place in select cities, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana – home to Raising Cane’s and Popeyes, respectively – as well as Atlanta, Georgia, the birthplace of Chick-fil-A.

The Original Recipe Tenders are double hand-breaded and made with KFC’s signature blend of spices and herbs. To promote their launch, the chain is offering a $5 box that includes three tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and two of its signature sauces.

KFC will also feature deals like the Tenders + Nuggets Family Meal, available online and through its app, as well as a 13 Days of Daily Deals promotion running from October 19 to October 31.

In other KFC news, YouTube star IShowSpeed was offered a collab from the fast food giant to rival Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s deal.