Kroger giving away 45,000 free pints of ice cream: Here’s how to get yours

Summer officially starts on June 20, and to celebrate, Kroger is giving away 45,000 free pints of ice cream to get your summer off to a cool start.

June 20 is the summer solstice, which marks the day with the most sunlight across the entire year.

Kroger is giving away 50 pints of ice cream for every minute of sunshine on that day. If you do the math, that’s 900 minutes of sunlight, and 45,000 pints of ice cream.

On Second Scoop Kroger brand deluxe ice cream.

Fans can visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to scoop up a free pint of their favorite creamy and delicious Kroger Brand ice cream using a limited-time, single-use digital coupon, available for download exclusively on Thursday, June 20, 2024, while supplies last.

“Summer means more time with family, more time by the pool and more time indulging in our favorite treats, and nothing says a perfect summer day like sunshine and Kroger ice cream,” said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Brands for Kroger.

“With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream.”

Kroger have a wide range of flavors to choose from, including tie-dye burst (with swirls of vanilla, cherry, and blue moon), mint chocolate chip, vanilla, and of course, chocolate.

Business Insider America’s 3rd biggest grocery store chain, Kroger.

The digital code can be downloaded and redeemed in any Kroger store near you, no purchase necessary.

The only downside is that it’s not available in every state, with California, Colorado, Idaho, Lousiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, and Virginia missing out.

Not to worry though, Kroger isn’t the only one that is vowing to cool down your summer, as Wendy’s have just launched an all-new Frosty flavor.