How to get free Wendy’s Frostys all through June

Wendy’s is providing customers with an exclusive offer this June, giving away free Frostys to help beat the summer heat, and we’ve got all the details.

There’s nothing better than reclining on a sun-lounger in your backyard and enjoying an iced Frosty from your favorite fast-food chain to cool yourself down.

Wendy’s announced that they’ll be giving away free Frostys this June in its latest summer deal. To cash in on the new deal, all customers have to do is purchase one of the chain’s ever-popular Biggie Bags.

The Biggie Bags at Wendy’s have been a staple of the chain since 2019 and quickly become a fan-favorite.

Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag contains your choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, 4-piece Nuggets, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries, and a small soda.

Instagram: @snackbetch Wendy’s is also teaming up with UberEats to bring customers even more Frosty-based deals

To claim your free Frosty along with your Biggie Bag, all you have to do is download the Wendy’s app to cash in on the deal. Simply enter your registration details, and after that, you’ll see the offer which you’ll be able to add to your order.

This deal can be redeemed via mobile orders or by scanning the app in-store from June 20 to June 30, 2024.

Even better, if you’re an UberEats customer, and you order a Wendy’s meal over $15 via the UberEats app, you’ll be entitled to claim a free Wendy’s limited edition Triple Berry Frosty. The Triple Berry is a combination of blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry – packing a real fruity punch.

This isn’t the only free item Wendy’s is giving away. The brand announced that it’s handing out customers free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.