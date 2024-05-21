Wendy’s debuts 50 nugget party pack and new breakfast items

Wendy’s has just revealed that it will now be selling packs of 50 chicken nuggets to satisfy all of your fast food cravings, alongside a number of new breakfast items.

McDonald’s have been running the chicken nugget game for some time now, but their 20 nugget sharebox looks like an appetizer when compared to this new bad-boy from Wendy’s. You can order 50 crispy nuggets in their regular or spicy coating, and the best bit is – they only cost between $12 and $15.

Reddit Wendy’s have supersized their chicken nuggets portions.

To celebrate the launch of their mega-nuggets pack (which comes in a bucket at some locations) Wendy’s has teamed up with the software engineer that developed the website that allowed customers check whether or not their local McDonald’s ice cream machine was broken.

Article continues after ad

He has now created the Wendy’s Nugg Party website. The site offers a real-time interactive map of participating Wendy’s restaurants that offer Nuggs Party Packs so you can plan your nugget feast ahead of time.

Article continues after ad

To celebrate, fans who use the rewards scheme through the Wendy’s app can get a 6-piece order of chicken nuggets for free with any purchase on a Wednesday.

Wendy’s new breakfast items

It’s not just the chicken nugget that is being celebrated at Wendy’s either, as they’ve amped up their breakfast menu, too.

Fans will now be able to order a sausage breakfast burrito, inspired by the fan-favorite bacon breakfast burrito. This hearty menu option has a sausage patty, fresh-cracked eggs, seasoned potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce – all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla.

Article continues after ad

This hearty burrito now contains sausage patties

This menu item is available nationwide now and costs $4.99. Wendy’s have not stated whether this will become a staple menu item or whether it is only available for a limited time.

On the side, fans can expect two cholula original hot sauce packets for an added spicy kick.

To celebrate this new breakfast option, Wendy’s now offer a $3 English muffin deal. Fans can choose from a bacon, egg & cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg & cheese English muffin, served with a small seasoned potatoes for $3.

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s Grab a deal on an English muffin.

Believe it or not, Wendy’s have even more deals for their fans. Aside from the free nuggets on a Wednesday, and $3 breakfast any day you’d like – you can also get a free portion of any-size fries on Fridays.

Article continues after ad

Fans who are rewards members through Wendy’s app can celebrate FRYday with any purchase.