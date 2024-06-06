Dunkin’ collabs with country music superstar Jelly Roll to celebrate National Donut Day

June 7 is National Donut Day, and to celebrate, Dunkin’ have collaborated with Grammy-nominated country artist, Jelly Roll.

With a name inspired by a classic donut, this collab makes perfect sense. Jelly Roll is so obsessed with donuts, that he named himself after one.

The country star has made a video with Dunkin’ sharing his expert donut advice. As well as that, the brand has dropped an entire donut and Jelly inspired merch line just in time for the big day.

Jelly Roll states that growing up donuts were his kryptonite, and that his Mom used to say he was so sweet, he could “open up his own Dunkin’.”

In the video, the country superstar shows us the best techniques for dunking your donuts in your coffee, which he states is a quintessential part of the eating experience.

He has two dunking styles, one he calls ‘The Bunny Dunk’ and a more zealous one called ‘The Nash Smash’.

Not only that, but he even promotes sharing a bite with your dog. If you didn’t know already, Dunkin’ are big dog lovers, and even have their own pet range.

As Jelly Roll says, “Life’s better with a little jelly in it,” and to prove this point, Dunkin’s new merch for the big day is now available to purchase online at ShopDunkin.com.

The collection includes t-shirts and hoodies for Dunkin’s biggest loyalists to rep all year long.

Dunkin’ Rep your love for donuts

“Jelly” Hoodie ($40) – A super soft pink hoodie, perfect for jelly donut lover – who don’t even

have to be named after a jelly donut to rock it!

"Grab a Glazed" Hoodie ($40) – This soft, white hoodie was first spotted in the brand's "Popstar" commercial that aired during the GRAMMYs earlier this year.

“Popstar” commercial that aired during the GRAMMYs earlier this year.

Donut Tees ($30) – Inspired by concert tees, two t-shirts feature Dunkin's classic Chocolate Glazed Donut with Sprinkles. With a relaxed fit, both are fun and easy additions to wear while eating a donut, of course.

Glazed Donut with Sprinkles. With a relaxed fit, both are fun and easy additions to wear while

eating a donut, of course.“

In a statement, Beth Turenne, VP of Category Management at Dunkin’ said: “No one loves donuts and coffee more than Dunkin’ and our amazing customers. National Donut Day is a special day for us because it’s all about celebrating that love and obsession.”

But, it wouldn’t be National Donut Day without some actual donuts, and Dunkin’ will be giving out millions of free donuts on the big day.