Krispy Kreme give away free donuts to anyone who dresses up like Dolly Parton

As part of the new collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton, customers will have the opportunity to grab a free donut if they take part in festivities.

This May, there was exciting news that Dolly Parton would be teaming up with Krispy Kreme to unveil a new donut collection. The new lineup includes:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

Speaking of the new collab, country superstar Dolly said: “Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me.

“These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”

But perhaps the most exciting part of this collab is that Krispy Kreme has devised a unique way for customers to participate in the whole experience.

Krispy Kreme is inviting everyone to get “Dolly’d Up” and visit shops on Saturday, May 18. Anyone “Dolly’d Up,” – from being totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch – will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut, the brand announced.

If getting dressed up isn’t your thing, don’t worry, as you can also grab your Original Glazed Doughnut simply by singing one of Dolly’s classic tunes in-store.

Krispy Kreme has also been pleasing Pokemon fans with their doughnuts recently. Back in April, they announced a new Pokemon collection, featuring Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Diglett-flavor doughnuts.