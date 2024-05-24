EntertainmentFood

Dunkin’ releases super exclusive 40oz ‘Wicked Lahhhge tumbler’

Lauren Lewis
Dunkin' wicked lahhngeDunkin'

Dunkin’ have released a brand new tumbler aptly named ‘Wicked Lahhhge,’ which has the ability to hold even the largest of beverages. 

Customers can enjoy sipping their way through the Memorial Day Weekend, as Dunkin’ have brought out their largest tumbler to date. 

The tumblers released by Dunkin’ have always been popular among cup-fans, especially their Valentine-themed cups released back in February. These went super viral on TikTok, with customers clamoring to get their hands on one. 

Now, they’ve brought out their largest and most exclusive cup yet – the Wicked Lahhhge tumbler, and as you might guess, it’s huge. 

“Go big or go home with 40 ounces of your favorite iced beverage – pour in a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee to fuel your early morning trips to the farmers market, or a Dunkin’ Refresher to keep you cool while sitting by the pool,” Dunkin’ urged customers in a press release. 

dunkin new cupDunkin’
Dunkin’ have launched a new 40oz cup.

That’s right – you can fill the new cup with the chain’s largest available coffee size, and enjoy drinking it throughout the day. 

The unusual name of the cup is inspired by the “larger-than-life accent heard ’round our New England stomping grounds,” where the Dunkin’ was founded back in 1950 by Bill Rosenburg in Quincy, Massachusetts. 

Not only this, Dunkin is also offering 3X points on all large Iced Beverages from Wednesday, May 22 through Sunday, May 26 for Dunkin’ Rewards members – setting you up for the perfect Memorial Day weekend. 

Customers can also enjoy Dunkins’ new summer menu, which was officially launched on May 1. The new items include lots of sweet and savory treats, including:

  • Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee 
  • Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte 
  • Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher 
  • Watermelon Burst Donut 
  • Green Goddess Wrap 
  • Chocolate Chunk Cookie 
  • Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher
  • Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher

“Summer is a time for discovery and delight, and at Dunkin’, we’re embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “We’ve turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day.”

As for the Wicked Lahhhge tumbler, it is currently on sale at select Dunkin’ locations only, so be sure to check in and call your local store to see if they have any in stock.

There are plenty more deals to take advantage of on Memorial Day Weekend, featuring some of your favorite fast food chains.

