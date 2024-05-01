Dunkin’ 2024 Summer menu revealed: All-new donuts, drinks and cup

Dunkin’ has rolled out a series of colorful new menu items that are perfect for the summer season, including a cup that everyone will want their hands on.

Dunkin’ is creating quite a buzz with their range of new items. Starting from May 1, customers will be able to sample a whole host of vibrant food and drink options with the release of their summer menu.

New Dunkin’ 2024 Summer menu items

Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee

Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte

Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

Watermelon Burst Donut

Green Goddess Wrap

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher

Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher

The Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher will be available with either Green Tea or Lemonade, the latter of which will now be a permanent offering.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and the rest of the Dunkin’ Refresher line-up (Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple) for $3 in May and June – by signing up via the app.

Brand new coffee also awaits with the Blueberry Donut Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte. Both of these new beverages will be accompanied by a new addition called a ‘Donut Swirl,’ combining notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’s new Green Goddess Wrap

There’s plenty of new food to enjoy too – the Green Goddess Wrap boasts a satisfying mix of egg whites, farro, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing, all wrapped in a verdant green lavash. Between May 15-31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the Green Goddess Wrap for $3.

There are also new desserts to get excited about. The Watermelon Burst Donut is perfect for indulging on a warm summer day, filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and coated in sweet red sugar.

Finally, the Chocolate Chunk Cookie caters to both sweet and savory tastes, combining flavorful chunks and morsels of chocolate, pretzel bits and savory brown butter notes. These come pre-packaged and are ready to enjoy on the go.

“Summer is a time for discovery and delight, and at Dunkin’, we’re embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “We’ve turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day.”

As well as the food items, Dunkin’ will also release a new cup. The new 40 oz “Wicked Lahhhge” Tumbler will be available exclusively at select Dunkin’ locations. There’s no release date on the new cup yet, but we do know it will hit stores mid-May.

The Dunkin’ cups have often proven to be very popular among customers. The most recent release was during Valentine’s Day 2024, when they brought out three new holographic cups, sending TikTok into a complete frenzy.