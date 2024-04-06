Confused Burger King customer pulls gun on employee for giving him discount

Police are searching for a Burger King customer after cameras caught the man pulling out a gun after he was given a discount on his meal.

Willowick Police Department has revealed via Facebook that they are looking to identify and locate a disgruntled Burger King customer after the man pulled out a gun.

38-year-old Howard Vernon was working the drive-thru when the incident occurred on March 31 at 9 am. According to Vernon, the customer became upset after learning the total cost of his order — two sausage, egg and cheese croissants, a sausage biscuit, and hashbrowns.

Due to a promotion Burger King had going on, the total came to $8 instead of $11, something that evidently upset the customer.

Vernon told 19 News, “He was like, ‘My order can’t be right, it should be like $11,’ and I’m like trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and like it’s cheaper, and he started cussing and getting all loud.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, I don’t know why you want to pay more money,’” he continued. The customer then left, only to return shortly after, pull out a gun, make threats against Vernon’s life, and use a racial slur.

Police have asked anyone with information on the customer to come forward. In the meantime, Vernon stated he plans to return to work, though he has not been back since the incident took place.

“To know that somebody would do something like that just because I’m trying to give you a better deal and just to flip out like that, yes, it is scary,” Vernon said.

“At the end of the day, it was about some bread and sausage sandwiches at 9 o’clock in the morning on Easter and you’re that mad that you’d put a gun in somebody’s face?”