Chick-fil-A releases exclusive & hard-to-find burger and drinks 

Chick-fil-A announced that they’d be bringing out a brand new burger and drinks for fans to enjoy, but they’re not that easy to get.

Chick-fil-A announced an exciting release, as they’ve brought out a new pretzel-themed burger for fans to enjoy.

The burger will feature boneless breast of chicken served on a toasted cross-cut pretzel bun with green lettuce, sliced tomato, seasoned cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a creamy dijon mustard sauce on the side.

If you’re eager to try the new burger, then you might have to make a road trip, as they’re only being sold at participating restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a limited time while supplies last.

Article continues after ad

Along with this brand-new burger, new drinks are being released too. These include:

Cherry Berry Sunjoy: Combines Chick-fil-A Sunjoy (lemonade mixed with sweet tea) with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors for a refreshing taste

Cherry Berry Lemonade: A mix of classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Cherry Berry Iced Tea: Mixes classic iced tea with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade: Combines Chick-fil-A lemonade and vanilla ice cream with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

All of the new drinks and burgers will be released on April 8 for fast food fans to chow down on.

Article continues after ad

In other fast food news, McDonald’s announced they’d be collaborating with Lotus Biscoff, but the limited items aren’t that easy to get.