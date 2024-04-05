EntertainmentFood

Chick-fil-A releases exclusive & hard-to-find burger and drinks 

Lauren Lewis
Pretzel burgerChick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced that they’d be bringing out a brand new burger and drinks for fans to enjoy, but they’re not that easy to get. 

Chick-fil-A announced an exciting release, as they’ve brought out a new pretzel-themed burger for fans to enjoy.

The burger will feature boneless breast of chicken served on a toasted cross-cut pretzel bun with green lettuce, sliced tomato, seasoned cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a creamy dijon mustard sauce on the side.

If you’re eager to try the new burger, then you might have to make a road trip, as they’re only being sold at participating restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a limited time while supplies last.

Along with this brand-new burger, new drinks are being released too. These include:

  • Cherry Berry Sunjoy: Combines Chick-fil-A Sunjoy (lemonade mixed with sweet tea) with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors for a refreshing taste
  • Cherry Berry Lemonade: A mix of classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors
  • Cherry Berry Iced Tea: Mixes classic iced tea with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors
  • Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade: Combines Chick-fil-A lemonade and vanilla ice cream with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

All of the new drinks and burgers will be released on April 8 for fast food fans to chow down on. 

