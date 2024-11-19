Delta Airlines now serves Shake Shack burgers to passengers, but there’s a twist

Shake Shack and Delta Airlines are joining forces to give first-class flyers an ‘elevated’ dining experience.

Airplane food can sometimes be controversial — the colors, the textures, the smells. However, Delta Airlines has a plan to change the way passengers view the meals served while flying.

Starting December 1, Shake Shack cheeseburgers will be served on Delta Airlines flights that take off from the Boston Logan International Airport.

Those who travel first-class during a trip of 900 or more miles will have the chance to pick the new menu item for their in-flight meal.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: shakeshack Shake Shack and Delta Airlines plan to expand their partnership in 2025.

The Shake Shack cheeseburger features a 100% Angus beef patty, a slice of American cheese, and a toasted potato bun. Passengers will have the opportunity to customize their burgers with additional ingredients like tomatoes, lettuce, and the brand’s infamous ShackSauce.

Those who chose to order a Shake Shack burger during their flight will also be served chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie.

Article continues after ad

In Delta’s press release about their new partnership, Micheal Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack, stated how “proud” the company was to be partnering with the airline to provide passengers with an ‘elevated’ dining experience.

Article continues after ad

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet,” Kark said. “Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”

First-class Delta flyers will be able to order the Shake Shack cheeseburger as their entree up to 24 hours before their flight. To do so, passengers can use the Fly Delta app or a link in their email to pre-select their choice.

Article continues after ad

Though the Shake Shack x Delta Airlines collab will only be available on flights taking off from the Boston Logan International Airport, the duo plans to expand their operations in 2025.