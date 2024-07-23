McDonald’s president reveals $5 meal deal could stick around longer than planned

McDonald’s has given a surprising update regarding their $5 meal deal, announcing that it could experience a longer run on menus, but there’s a catch.

It’s safe to say that 2024 has been the year of meal deals. With fast food prices skyrocketing, more and more companies have decided to present people with value offerings to coax them back in. Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Popeyes, and Burger King all brought out their own versions

McDonald’s was among these fast food giants and released their own value meal, with Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA commenting: “We heard our fans loud and clear – they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get.

Now, according to an interview with the Today Show, Erlinger revealed that it might actually be sticking around for longer than was initially planned.

The interviewers asked about the four week stint that the product was initially set to make, and questioned why it wasn’t sticking around for longer, to which he replied: “We are already seeing some franchisees are gonna vote this through.”

However, the length of the $5 McDonald’s meal deal will depend on individual location. Erlinger revealed that franchisees in Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas have already voted to extend the product’s lifespan.

So, its fate is dependent on whether or not franchisees decide that it’s worth keeping around.

This isn’t the only value offering McDonald’s has brought out this year, as the chain also announced they were giving away free fries for the rest of the year.