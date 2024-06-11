Applebee’s brings back viral ‘Late Night Half Price’ deal with new menu items 

Applebee’s is bringing back a fan-favorite deal allowing you to grab some of the chain’s most popular menu items for half the price.

Applebees is a dining chain renowned for its viral deals. Perhaps the most popular being its $1 margaritas, which set TikTok ablaze. Then, the chain offered a Date Night Pass allowing customers one meal a week for an entire year, for the low cost of $200.

Now, Applebee’s is bringing back its hottest deal – the Late Night Half Price promotion. This promotion returns for a limited time, just in time for summer. Customers can enjoy full-portion appetizers like boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, and wonton tacos for half the price.

Applebee’s Applebee’s is also bringing out new chicken sandwiches

To put this into perspective, the boneless wings (included in the new deal) typically cost $11.99 at full price, so customers are set to save a lot of money.

Though it may vary slightly depending on location, this deal will typically begin after 9PM every single night and will continue until the store’s closure.

Not only this, but Applebee’s is also releasing three new sandwiches for customers to get excited about. These include the Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

If you don’t feel like dining out – not to worry. There are plenty of fast food chains currently running some great deals that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and Burger King have all released their own value boxes so that you can still enjoy your favorites and save some cash in the process.