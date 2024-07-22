What’s in Whole Foods Too Good To Go bags? $10 and under grocery deal goes viral

Whole Foods is giving fast food restaurants a run for their money with their Too Good To Go bags full of tasty grocery items for $10 and under.

When it comes to affordable meal deals, foodies often think of the $5 McDonald’s meal or in-app rewards programs that help save money.

Whole Foods, however, has the internet buzzing about their $10 and under Too Good To Go bags. The deal includes a large brown paper bag full of fresh grocery items.

Each $10 bag consists of about 5-10 items like salad kits with salmon, chicken tenders, homemade pasta salad, and much more. There is also a bakery bag for $6.99, and it comes full of breads, bagels, and desserts.

The grocery products selected by a store associate are usually about to be thrown away due to their expiration date. Instead of getting rid of them, Whole Foods found a way to make their more expensive items a little bit more affordable.

TikToker ‘zeebatheibizan’ shared her Whole Food haul where she bought two $10 bags for a total of $20.

In one of her Too Good To Go bags, she received classic macaroni salad, crispy fried chicken, boneless buffalo chicken bites, egg salad, and a ginger cashew salmon salad.

Though the TikToker’s bag was only $10, the items inside totaled about $40 – saving her quite a lot of money on a solid selection of food.

She also opened her second bag in her viral TikTok, where she found different options than in her first bag.

TikToker ‘jessemoltenbrey’ also bought herself a $10 bag from Whole Foods. Moreover, she even found the $6.99 bakery bag full of sweet and savory items.

The TikToker also noted that she didn’t find the grocery items stale or rotten, despite them being close to expiring or near their ‘sell by’ date.

While the deal is available in-stores while supplies last, viewers of the viral Whole Foods Too Good To Go bags reacted by saying they were an “incredible deal” and a complete “win.”

