KSI’s coach Viddal explains Thor’s biggest weaknesses ahead of Eddie Hall boxing match

Published: 25/Jan/2021 20:45

by Alan Bernal
Hafthor Bjornsson eddie hall boxing
Hafthor Bjornsson YouTube

The Mountain Thor vs Eddie Hall

The long-awaited matchup between Hafþór ‘Thor’ Björnsson and Eddie ‘The Beast’ Hall is set for September 2021, but KSI’s boxing coach Viddal Riley is already seeing holes in the former’s game that needs improvement.

The 23-year-old trainer is squarely in Hall’s corner for the matchup, but gave Björnsson’s pro boxing debut an honest look. While he liked how the 2018 World’s Strongest Man looked in the ring, his technique in trading blows has to be better, according to Riley.

“Thor, don’t run in again,” the coach said after seeing the 6’-9’’ fighter leaning too far into his jabs and charging into his opponent. While he did see a lot of things that needed improvement, KSI’s trainer said it was typical for a new boxer to find his range with those kinds of swings.

Riley identified that his jab looked more like ‘paw’ in that Björnsson swung at his opponent instead of looking to land a straight hit. By extension, this makes it hard for the boxer to pinpoint his range, hurting his chances at landing meaningful blows.

(Timestamp at 10:50 for mobile viewers)

This contributed to the weakest part of Björnsson’s game that Riley thinks needs to improve before the September fight against Hall: getting pushed back.

“What you got to worry about, if you’re Thor, is that if Steven Ward is pushing you back, I’m pretty sure [Eddie Hall] can push him back,” he said.

Maintaining your position in combat sports is pivotal to not only executing your game plan but keep from getting tired so early in a fight.

Hafþór ‘Thor’ Björnsson boxing
Hafthor Bjornsson YouTube
Thor has been training on his mechanics and form before September’s fight vs Eddie Hall.

The 32-year-old lost about 110lbs (50kg), so there’s no question that he’s committed to giving himself the best chance against Hall. However, Riley thinks that he still has a way to go before his dance with The Beast.

Some of the problems are only going to get fixed by spending more rounds in the squared circle, but KSI’s coach simply doesn’t want to see the hulking Thor lunging into his opponents.

Both Hall and Björnsson have been seen tirelessly training for their boxing career, and both have a few more months to clean up their form before they meet in the ring.

Joe Rogan explains why he takes testosterone supplements

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:31

by Calum Patterson
Joe Rogan speaking on his podcast
Spotify: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s diet and lifestyle is often the subject of scrutiny from his millions of fans, as his JRE podcast regularly puts a focus on personal wellbeing. He has now explained why he supplements testosterone, citing the myriad health benefits it apparently gives.

The podcaster and UFC commentator has been very open about his personal health journey, documenting his meat-only diet, which he is now back on – despite the side-effects he reported in 2020.

He’s now also delved into another unique aspect of his diet, which includes supplements for testosterone. Speaking with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe in his Spotify podcast, Rogan cited age as one of the primary reasons.

Joe Rogan in podcast studio
Joe Rogan, YouTube
Joe Rogan is back on his Carnivore diet in January 2021.

“As you get older, your body is going to produce less hormones. You can either accept that, which many people do,  you can be embarrassed about wanting to replenish your hormones, as many people are,” Rogan starts.

“[People] are embarrassed about admitting it, they’re embarrassed about discussing it, they want to dismiss the idea they would ever do it.”

His reasoning for taking these supplements is “really simple,” pointing to the fact that many “jacked doctors” he had spoken to recommended it.

“It’s really simple – I want my body to work better, I want it to perform better,” Rogan continued. “So I talked to doctors, and I like to talk to jacked doctors. The doctors that I know, that work in hormone replacement, they’re all like in their 60s, and they look like they’re in their 40s.”

Topic starts at 34:00

But, it’s not as straightforward as simply adding in supplements to your existing diet. Rogan explains that there are a number of important checks to be completed first.

“First, you go to a really good doctor, you get your bloodwork monitored, you find out what your hormone levels are right now. First thing they do is adjust your nutrition, they want to make sure you’re eating healthy food.”

In addition to diet, the amount of sleep you get is also crucial in the determination of hormone supplements. At 53 years old, Rogan’s lifestyle is perhaps testament to the success the supplementation of hormones is having.

He explains that he is still weight lifting regularly, and attends kickboxing classes. “When I was a kid, 53-year-olds were barely alive,” he concludes.

Joe’s podcast episodes are now exclusively available on Spotify, although he does upload small segments to his YouTube channel, where he still boasts over 10 million subscribers. His move to Spotify is still drawing the ire of some regular listeners though, who are letting him know all about it.