Boxing champion claims KSI is Tommy Fury’s toughest opponent

Former cruiserweight boxing world champion Tony Bellew has claimed that KSI will be Tommy Fury’s toughest opponent yet, but he’s still backing Fury to win.

After Tommy Fury took down ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul earlier this year, KSI has been itching to get into the ring with the reality TV star and professional boxer.

Finally, the two are set to go blow for blow on October 14 as the co-main event on the anticipated ‘Prime Card’ — expected to be the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen, where Logan Paul will touch gloves with Dillon Danis on the same night.

Ahead of the bout, former cruiserweight boxing world champion Tony Bellew has revealed his predictions, where he claims KSI will be Fury’s most difficult fight yet.

Tony Bellew says KSI will be Tommy Fury’s toughest fight

“I think Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis,” Bellew said in a recent interview, before the former cruiserweight champion explained who he thinks will come out on top between KSI and Fury.

While Bellew is backing Tommy to win the fight, the boxer said that KSI will be Fury’s toughest challenge yet. “You know what, Tommy should win, but I think this will be the hardest fight of his career,” he said.

“JJ has something about him where he will just let his hands go. Whereas was it Jake Paul who fought Tommy Fury? Jake Paul wouldn’t let his hands go. He was a bit nervous and a bit apprehensive and scared.”

He added: “I think JJ, KSI, will let his hands go. So while I’m predicting a win for Fury, it’s not with any real certainty.”

Ahead of the bout, KSI claims he’ll do what his rival Jake Paul couldn’t do and KO Fury.

Although we’ll just have to see what happens when the two finally clash on October 14.