Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer reveals when fans can expect Part 3

The newly-released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania provides the first hint regarding when Part 3 of the FF7 Remake trilogy will release.

Final Fantasy 7 fans will have to wait a while for the third and final part of the Remake trilogy, though perhaps not quite as long as they did for Rebirth.

In the book Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania, which just released in Japan, Square Enix executive and original Final Fantasy 7 director Yoshinori Kitase discussed Rebirth’s development. According to a translation shared by aitaikimochi on Twitter, the game was “actually done within 3 years” after the developers spent a year on FF7 Remake’s DLC.

Kitase said “he hopes to be able to stick with that schedule for Part 3 too,” giving fans the first indication of when they can expect Part 3.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake released in April 2020, with the PS5 upgrade and expansion titled Intergrade releasing a year later. Part 3 following that schedule would place its release date somewhere in early 2027 at the soonest, or 2028 if Rebirth gets Intermission-like DLC.

In Ultimania, Kitase also credits staff retention to Rebirth’s “efficient development period” and says Part 3 “will also have the same team,” which should help things run just as smoothly.

As for progress on Part 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake director and Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura says in Ultimania that main story is complete and voice recording could start “in the near future.”