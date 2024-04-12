GamingFinal Fantasy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer reveals when fans can expect Part 3

Noelle Corbett
Square Enix

The newly-released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania provides the first hint regarding when Part 3 of the FF7 Remake trilogy will release.

Final Fantasy 7 fans will have to wait a while for the third and final part of the Remake trilogy, though perhaps not quite as long as they did for Rebirth.

In the book Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania, which just released in Japan, Square Enix executive and original Final Fantasy 7 director Yoshinori Kitase discussed Rebirth’s development. According to a translation shared by aitaikimochi on Twitter, the game was “actually done within 3 years” after the developers spent a year on FF7 Remake’s DLC.

Kitase said “he hopes to be able to stick with that schedule for Part 3 too,” giving fans the first indication of when they can expect Part 3.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake released in April 2020, with the PS5 upgrade and expansion titled Intergrade releasing a year later. Part 3 following that schedule would place its release date somewhere in early 2027 at the soonest, or 2028 if Rebirth gets Intermission-like DLC.

In Ultimania, Kitase also credits staff retention to Rebirth’s “efficient development period” and says Part 3 “will also have the same team,” which should help things run just as smoothly.

As for progress on Part 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake director and Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura says in Ultimania that main story is complete and voice recording could start “in the near future.”

Related Topics

Final Fantasy VII Remake

About The Author

Noelle Corbett

Noelle is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto who can usually be found playing an RPG. Her favorites include Persona, Pokemon, and DnD. When she isn't writing or gaming, Noelle is probably making silly noises at her dog. She can be reached at noelle.corbett@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth dev announces side-quest fix to let players Platinum the game
Noelle Corbett
Chadley from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Pawn from Dragon's Dogma 2 most annoying game of 2024
Final Fantasy
Dragon’s Dogma 2 & FF7 Rebirth fighting for “Most Annoying Characters” of 2024
Scott Baird
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Red XIII
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth glitch makes Red XIII act like a typical cat
Scott Baird
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chadley looking at camera
Final Fantasy
Simple Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth change could fix game’s most annoying character
Shane Black
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech