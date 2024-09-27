Kick streamer “almost dies” streaming in tent on beach during Hurricane Helene

Kick streamer Mike Smalls says he “almost died” broadcasting himself out on a beach in the midst of Hurricane Helene, capturing the storm’s brutal flooding and high winds.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Southeast United States on the night of September 26, tearing across the coast of Florida with severe flooding and 140 mph winds.

The Category 4 storm impacted residents in a major way, damaging homes and even causing multiple fatalities — but that didn’t stop one streamer from braving the weather for his viewers.

Kick creator Mike Smalls Jr risked his life for content after deciding to do a “challenge” to see if he could “survive Hurricane Helene in a tent.”

The challenge is exactly what it sounds like; the streamer broadcasted himself in a tent on a beach in the middle of the storm, much to viewers’ astonishment.

Some highlights from his stream included Smalls attempting to set up his tent despite the raging winds, desperately hanging on to the structure after he finally got it nailed into the sand.

Although he first claimed he “wasn’t giving up,” he eventually conceded to the elements once water began flooding the area in which he’d made camp.

“It was a nice run, GGs, chat,” he yelled over the sound of the howling wind, before joking that this would be his “last stream on Kick.”

Luckily, the steamer emerged from his self-imposed challenge unscathed, leaving netizens equal parts amused, impressed, and exasperated.

“Got to be the craziest stream I ever damn watched,” one user wrote on Twitter. “This man say he was finna die for the content.”

“Some people really will do anything for attention. WOW,” another remarked.

“Not your best idea, bud,” yet another commented.

Smalls isn’t the only streamer going viral after Hurricane Helene. Fortnite pro Tfue shocked his fans after revealing his house had flooded, sharing a video that showed water completely covering the first floor of his home.

This is far from the first time severe weather has taken social media by storm. In 2022, TikTokers used Hurricane Ian as a ‘tribute’ to Michael Jackson by making music videos out in the storm to the King of Pop’s inspirational track ‘Earth Song.’