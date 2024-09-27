Tfue reveals massive house damage caused by Hurricane Helene and fans are shocked

Streaming star Tfue has revealed the massive damage Hurricane Helene did to his house, and fans are shocked.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on September 26, 2024, causing havoc and damage across the northern part of the state.

The affected area just so happens to be where former Fortnite pro Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney lives, leaving many of his fans worried about how he would be affected by the storm.

He posted an update to his X account that evening, revealing that he was experiencing “very concerning levels” of storm surge in his house and called for everyone in the area to be safe.

Article continues after ad

The next morning, Tenney posted a video showing his flooded house. The water appears to be just below his knees and above the bottom of the doors on both of his cars in the garage.

“This is so sad man. It’s crazy to think the water levels got even higher too,” he said.

Article continues after ad

His video quickly gained traction on X, amassing over 330k views and over a hundred comments from shocked fans.

“Unreal bro— praying for you guys. I know how scary a flood can be,” one user said.

Article continues after ad

Another commented: “Prayers that irreplaceable items were out of reach of the water. Sorry for you and everyone else that are having their homes destroyed. Stay safe.”

“Stay safe Turner, its wild stuff like this can happen to anyone,” a third replied.

Tfue’s not the first personality to have their house massively damaged by a hurricane, either. Pokemon TCG Caster and YouTuber FrostedCaribou called for help on September 18, 2024, after revealing her house was flooded with toxic sewage water by Hurricane Debby which caused her to evacuate.

Article continues after ad

“Last month I had to urgently evacuate my home as it flooded with dangerous amounts of toxic sewage water from Hurricane Debby… Since my location is not designated as a flood zone, I was not required to purchase flood insurance when buying the home,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“Unfortunately, despite my efforts, I have been unable to secure any financial assistance through my homeowner’s insurance. All of my claims and appeals have been denied.”