The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 30, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Talk about a headliner Team of the Week card!

This Wednesday, if EA gives the French wunderkind the green light, we could see Kylian Mbappe’s very first FIFA 21 in-form; a terrifying “92” upgrade that will put the FUT must-have into every player’s squad. The Parisian star earned his TOTW spot with two against Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1 title race.

Other big names like Mats Hummels, Fernando, Memphis Depay, and Ciro Immobile are also in the box seat for TOTW 30 upgrades, after shining in games across the weekend despite the shadow of the Super League.

The pride of Mexico, Javier Hernandez, is also in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 30 start time

On April 21, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirtieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 30 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 30 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 30 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 30 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 30 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 30 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our upgrade tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Alexandre Oukidja – FC Metz

– FC Metz Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta

– Atalanta Christian Gunter – Freiburg

– Freiburg Yusuke Maruhashi – Cerezo Osaka

– Cerezo Osaka Pol Lirola – Marseille

– Marseille Kelvin Amian – Toulouse

– Toulouse Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach Fernando – Sevilla

– Sevilla Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow

– Lokomotiv Moscow Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

– Udinese Mattias Svanberg – Bologna

– Bologna Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen Blair Turgott – Östersunds FK

– Östersunds FK Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

– Manchester United Roman Yaremchuk – KAA Gent

– KAA Gent Samuel Chukuweze – Villareal

– Villareal Gastón Pereiro – Cagliari

– Cagliari Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach Memphis Depay – Lyon

– Lyon Kylian Mbappe – PSG

– PSG Ciro Immobile – Lazio

– Lazio Angel Correa – Atlético Madrid

– Atlético Madrid Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy

– LA Galaxy Jean Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys

– BSC Young Boys Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders

– Seattle Sounders Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 30.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!