The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 30, is now on its way in Ultimate Team — here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.
Talk about a headliner Team of the Week card!
This Wednesday, if EA gives the French wunderkind the green light, we could see Kylian Mbappe’s very first FIFA 21 in-form; a terrifying “92” upgrade that will put the FUT must-have into every player’s squad. The Parisian star earned his TOTW spot with two against Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1 title race.
Other big names like Mats Hummels, Fernando, Memphis Depay, and Ciro Immobile are also in the box seat for TOTW 30 upgrades, after shining in games across the weekend despite the shadow of the Super League.
The pride of Mexico, Javier Hernandez, is also in with a shout.
Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.
Team of the Week 30 start time
On April 21, FIFA publishers EA will release the thirtieth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 30 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.
That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.
These boosted TOTW 30 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 30 leaks
So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 30 cards slip — it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.
- Read More: How to vote FIFA 21’s Community TOTS
That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 30 predictions
While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 30 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our upgrade tips.
Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:
- Alexandre Oukidja – FC Metz
- Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta
- Christian Gunter – Freiburg
- Yusuke Maruhashi – Cerezo Osaka
- Pol Lirola – Marseille
- Kelvin Amian – Toulouse
- Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Fernando – Sevilla
- Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow
- Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese
- Mattias Svanberg – Bologna
- Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen
- Blair Turgott – Östersunds FK
- Mason Greenwood – Manchester United
- Roman Yaremchuk – KAA Gent
- Samuel Chukuweze – Villareal
- Gastón Pereiro – Cagliari
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach
- Memphis Depay – Lyon
- Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- Ciro Immobile – Lazio
- Angel Correa – Atlético Madrid
- Javier Hernandez – LA Galaxy
- Jean Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys
- Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders
- Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City
So, there you have it — Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 30.
Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!