Top 4 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1 players that you need - Dexerto

The first Road to the Final team in FIFA 21 is alive and kicking, and we’ve put together a list of the top 4 players from the team. Keep in mind that these cards are expensive, so if you’re looking for a nice budget squad, these might not be for you.

So, let’s get to it, here are the top four cards and how much they cost.

4. Jan Oblak: GK – 140k

Oblak’s 92-rated Road to the Final card makes him the highest-rated non-icon goalkeeper in FIFA 21. His 92 reflexes, 91 positioning, 93 handling, and 89 diving help ensure the ball stays out of your net.

In addition to his high rating, he plays in LaLiga which gives him good chemistry links with popular CBs like Ramos, Varane, and Lenglet. These links help make for a strong defense. For around 140k coins, he’s a great addition.

3. Alphonso Davies: RB – 600k

Davies’ Road to the Final card makes him the most expensive RB in FIFA 21 at roughly 600k coins. The defender has an impressive 97 pace, which means you won’t even need to slap a shadow chemistry style on him. His 80 defense and 79 physical along with an 85 balance make him feel great to use.

Davies is a Canadian who plays for FC Bayern, which means he’ll pretty much only have good chemistry with other Bundesliga players. This isn’t a bad thing, however, as the German top flight has plenty of strong defenders and midfielders to link with.

2. Marcus Rashford: LM – 1.0m

With one million coins, you can get your hands on the newest iteration of Marcus Rashford. His stats are almost the same as his in-form card, but his primary position is LM instead of Striker.

There’s not too much that needs to be said about Rashford. Simply put, he’s one of the best players in FIFA 21 and his Road to the Final card is another must-have for competitive squads.

1. Mohamed Salah: RW – 1.5m

Liverpool’s RW gets his first big upgrade of the year with his new card. In terms of pure stats, this card is arguably one of the best in the game so far. He’s got great pace, shooting, balance, agility, stamina, and strength. His only big weakness is that he has 4-star skill moves, not to mention that price tag.

Since Salah is from the Premier League, he’ll naturally have good chemistry with some of the other most popular forwards and midfielders. If you want a strong winger, this is one of the best that you’re able to get right now.

There it is, our top four Road to the Finals cards from FIFA 21. Make sure to follow us at @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more FIFA news, guides, and stories.