 Top 4 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1 players that you need - Dexerto
FIFA

Top 4 FIFA 21 Road to the Final Team 1 players that you need

Published: 9/Nov/2020 22:55

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 Road to the Final
Dexerto/FIFA Rosters

FIFA 21’s Road to the Final promo is live and we now know for sure who the best players on the squad are. These four cards might be expensive, but they will surely help net you some extra wins. 

The first Road to the Final team in FIFA 21 is alive and kicking, and we’ve put together a list of the top 4 players from the team. Keep in mind that these cards are expensive, so if you’re looking for a nice budget squad, these might not be for you.

So, let’s get to it, here are the top four cards and how much they cost.

4. Jan Oblak: GK – 140k

Road to the Finals FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 21

Oblak’s 92-rated Road to the Final card makes him the highest-rated non-icon goalkeeper in FIFA 21. His 92 reflexes, 91 positioning, 93 handling, and 89 diving help ensure the ball stays out of your net.

In addition to his high rating, he plays in LaLiga which gives him good chemistry links with popular CBs like Ramos, Varane, and Lenglet. These links help make for a strong defense. For around 140k coins, he’s a great addition.

3. Alphonso Davies: RB – 600k

FIFA 21 Road to the Finals
FUTWIZ
Davies RTTF card has 97 pace

Davies’ Road to the Final card makes him the most expensive RB in FIFA 21 at roughly 600k coins. The defender has an impressive 97 pace, which means you won’t even need to slap a shadow chemistry style on him. His 80 defense and 79 physical along with an 85 balance make him feel great to use.

Davies is a Canadian who plays for FC Bayern, which means he’ll pretty much only have good chemistry with other Bundesliga players. This isn’t a bad thing, however, as the German top flight has plenty of strong defenders and midfielders to link with.

2. Marcus Rashford: LM – 1.0m

FIFA 21 Road to the Final
FUTWIZ
Rashford gets another must-have card

With one million coins, you can get your hands on the newest iteration of Marcus Rashford. His stats are almost the same as his in-form card, but his primary position is LM instead of Striker.

There’s not too much that needs to be said about Rashford. Simply put, he’s one of the best players in FIFA 21 and his Road to the Final card is another must-have for competitive squads.

1. Mohamed Salah: RW – 1.5m

FIFA 21 Road to the Finals
FUTWIZ
Salah is the one of the best in the Premier League

Liverpool’s RW gets his first big upgrade of the year with his new card. In terms of pure stats, this card is arguably one of the best in the game so far. He’s got great pace, shooting, balance, agility, stamina, and strength. His only big weakness is that he has 4-star skill moves, not to mention that price tag.

Since Salah is from the Premier League, he’ll naturally have good chemistry with some of the other most popular forwards and midfielders. If you want a strong winger, this is one of the best that you’re able to get right now.

There it is, our top four Road to the Finals cards from FIFA 21. Make sure to follow us at @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more FIFA news, guides, and stories.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:49

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

Mason Mount SBC

Road to the Final is back in FIFA 21 and comes with a ton of new Squad Building Challenges. Here’s how you can complete Mason Mount’s to get yourself an exclusive 83 overall card. 

Road to the Final cards are finally here in FIFA 21 and the first event-themed SBC features Mason Mount from Chelsea in the Premier League. The English CAM sees a nice overall rating boost up to 83.

Here’s a look at the new card and the challenges.

FIFA 21 Mount Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Mason Mount’s Road to the Final in-game stats

Mount is normally an 80 OVR, so he gets some massive stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. The most notable and impactful change is his huge increase in pace from 74 to 80. Since Pace is so crucial to success in FIFA 21, this is a big change.

He also gets small increases in every other stat. His biggest weakness is his 3-star skill moves. Given that he’s a Premier League player, this card is well worth adding to your squad if you’re in need of a decent CAM.

Mason Mount SBC

You will need to complete two different challenges to get your hands on the new Road to the Final card. The first is Top Form and the Second is Chelsea, here are the requirements, solutions, and costs to complete:

Top Form

  • Number of players from the Premier League: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Top Form

This solution costs around 24,000 FIFA 21 FUT coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Chelsea

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Chelsea challenge

This challenge should cost around 60,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require loyalty or position changes.

Is the Mason Mount SBC worth doing?

Whether this SBC is worth doing depends on how badly you need a Premier League CAM. If you already have players like Kevin De Bruyne or Kai Havertz in FIFA 21, you might want to save your coins. The combined cost of the SBC is around 84,000, which is pretty pricey for an 83 overall.

On the other hand, if you don’t have a ton of coins for top-tier midfielders, investing in this card is a great idea. Mount should be a reliable midfielder capable of decent dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.