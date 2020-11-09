FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions: Di Maria, Kruse, Messi - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 7 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades.

This past weekend’s games are over, and that means it’s time for FIFA 21 players to look forward to a new Team of the Week with new in-form cards.

Looking back at the games, Liverpool v Manchester City was supposed to be the highlight of the Premier League weekend, but it ended in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona lit up the scoreboard with five goals in La Liga. Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich was narrowly able to defeat Borussia Dortmund.

Players from these games, as well as plenty of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s seventh Team of the Week. Let’s get right into them.

The standout player in our predictions this week is Angel Di Maria. The midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain was involved in all three of the team’s goals against Rennes this weekend, scoring two himself and assisting on the third.

We can also safely assume Max Kruse will appear on this week’s list. The forward for FC Union Berlin scored a goal and assisted in two more in a 5-0 victory over Biefeld.

Lionel Messi is frequently deserving of a Team of the Week card as well, and he had a spectacular performance again this weekend. Coming in as a sub, Messi scored two goals and had a spectacular play to help Antoine Griezmann score.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7

GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg

GK: Marco Silvestri – Verona

CB: Ismael Traore – Angers

CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea

CB: Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

LB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV

RB: Sergi Roberto – Barcelona

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

LM: Raphael Guerreiro – BVB

LM: Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen

LW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

CM: Sergio Olveira – FC Porto

CM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

CAM: Max Kruse – Union Berlin

CDM: Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s

RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG

RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

ST: Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

ST: Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern

ST: Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord

ST: Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

There should be a good mix of defenders, midfielders, and forwards this week. There were plenty of players all over the pitch who made an impact on their team.

Read More: How to complete Road to the Final Kounde objectives in FIFA 21

We won’t have to wait too long to find out, as the seventh Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 11.