FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions: Di Maria, Kruse, Messi - Dexerto

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:47 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 17:53

by Nate Searl
Dexerto/FIFA Rosters

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 7 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades. 

This past weekend’s games are over, and that means it’s time for FIFA 21 players to look forward to a new Team of the Week with new in-form cards.

Looking back at the games, Liverpool v Manchester City was supposed to be the highlight of the Premier League weekend, but it ended in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona lit up the scoreboard with five goals in La Liga. Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich was narrowly able to defeat Borussia Dortmund.

Players from these games, as well as plenty of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s seventh Team of the Week. Let’s get right into them.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Predictions
Angel Di Maria should be a standout player in TOTW 7

The standout player in our predictions this week is Angel Di Maria. The midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain was involved in all three of the team’s goals against Rennes this weekend, scoring two himself and assisting on the third.

We can also safely assume Max Kruse will appear on this week’s list. The forward for FC Union Berlin scored a goal and assisted in two more in a 5-0 victory over Biefeld.

Lionel Messi is frequently deserving of a Team of the Week card as well, and he had a spectacular performance again this weekend. Coming in as a sub, Messi scored two goals and had a spectacular play to help Antoine Griezmann score.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7

  • GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
  • GK: Marco Silvestri – Verona
  • CB: Ismael Traore – Angers
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • LB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • RB: Sergi Roberto – Barcelona
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – BVB
  • LM: Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen
  • LW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma
  • CM: Sergio Olveira – FC Porto
  • CM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Max Kruse – Union Berlin
  • CDM: Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • ST: Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern
  • ST: Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
  • ST: Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

There should be a good mix of defenders, midfielders, and forwards this week. There were plenty of players all over the pitch who made an impact on their team.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out, as the seventh Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 11.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:49

by Nate Searl
Mason Mount SBC

Road to the Final is back in FIFA 21 and comes with a ton of new Squad Building Challenges. Here’s how you can complete Mason Mount’s to get yourself an exclusive 83 overall card. 

Road to the Final cards are finally here in FIFA 21 and the first event-themed SBC features Mason Mount from Chelsea in the Premier League. The English CAM sees a nice overall rating boost up to 83.

Here’s a look at the new card and the challenges.

FIFA 21 Mount Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Mason Mount’s Road to the Final in-game stats

Mount is normally an 80 OVR, so he gets some massive stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. The most notable and impactful change is his huge increase in pace from 74 to 80. Since Pace is so crucial to success in FIFA 21, this is a big change.

He also gets small increases in every other stat. His biggest weakness is his 3-star skill moves. Given that he’s a Premier League player, this card is well worth adding to your squad if you’re in need of a decent CAM.

Mason Mount SBC

You will need to complete two different challenges to get your hands on the new Road to the Final card. The first is Top Form and the Second is Chelsea, here are the requirements, solutions, and costs to complete:

Top Form

  • Number of players from the Premier League: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Top Form

This solution costs around 24,000 FIFA 21 FUT coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Chelsea

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Chelsea challenge

This challenge should cost around 60,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require loyalty or position changes.

Is the Mason Mount SBC worth doing?

Whether this SBC is worth doing depends on how badly you need a Premier League CAM. If you already have players like Kevin De Bruyne or Kai Havertz in FIFA 21, you might want to save your coins. The combined cost of the SBC is around 84,000, which is pretty pricey for an 83 overall.

On the other hand, if you don’t have a ton of coins for top-tier midfielders, investing in this card is a great idea. Mount should be a reliable midfielder capable of decent dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.