EA FC 25 players predict tactical foul feature will break controllers

The addition of a tactical foul feature in EA FC 25 will allow players to grab hold of an opponent and drag them to the ground to prevent a breakaway. While useful, community members acknowledged that this feature will be infuriating to go up against.

Ahead of FC 25 launching on Sept. 27, EA showcased several new features coming to the franchise in late July. FC IQ revolutionizes tactics, and community-requested changes, such as improved Evolutions and goalie movement nerfs, are a few noteworthy additions.

Among those new tools is a Tactical foul, which will allow players to stop a counterattack at the cost of a yellow card. Community members praised EA for adding an element of the sport that regularly happens, but they also know it will be a constant thorn in their side.

Per the developers, football fans can take a purposeful foul by holding RB/R1 + A/X.

Now, a tactical foul could be taken in the past. But, it was more challenging. Slide tackling at the wrong angle could easily result in a straight red card. With the introduction of this new feature, expect to see a lot more yellow cards.

The thought of having your game-winning moment stolen away by an opponent dragging you down to the floor will inevitability cause outrage.



One user joked, “How many friendships will be ruined by this button.”

Tactical fouls will especially be useful in UT Champs. Every win in the mode matters, and you are competing against the best of the best every match.

“This is about to go to the next level of toxicity in UT champs. Imagine a one-on-one in the last minute to equalize, and you pull this off,” a second player added.

‘EA FC 25 players expect this to be used a lot in matches. But, overusing this feature will result in their team getting sent off. Don’t expect it to be too detrimental to the overall experience.