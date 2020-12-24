Logo
Quincy Promes’ stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI revealed

Published: 24/Dec/2020 12:22

by Jacob Hale
Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI has been revealed, and it looks like he’s on his way to putting a world-beating team together.

While Promes is currently making headlines for different reasons, one FIFA player was lucky enough to come up against him in Division Rivals and see how his team fares on the virtual pitch, as well as the real one.

While many top players have teams made up of ICONs and high-value players, most likely due to the ease of buying packs for them, Promes’ team looks like it’s undergoing less of a pay-to-win strategy and is somewhat following the meta picks.

Let’s take a look at who he’s got in his squad.

Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate team

Quincy Promes FIFA 21 Ajax
Quincy Promes plays for Dutch side Ajax.

Most notable in Promes’ team is his own personal 99-rated card, proving that it’s actually him playing, as he went up against jamesyoungchoi in a Division 1 Rivals game.

He’s then surrounded himself with some national teammates, legends of the game, and several very meta choices to complete his squad. Here’s who’s included:

  • GK: Alisson — 90
  • RB: Kyle Walker — 85
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk — 90
  • CB: Raphael Varane — 86
  • LB: Ferland Mendy — 83
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit — 90
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante — 88
  • CAM: Ronaldo — 94
  • CAM: Quincy Promes — 99
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe — 90
  • ST: Eusebio — 91
Quincy Promes FIFA 21 ultimate team
This is a bit of a contrast to the footballer’s teams we’re used to seeing, in that it’s not filled with a plethora of ICONs, like Dortmund star Haaland’s is.

Instead, it looks like Promes is trying to do things the ‘proper’ way and build his team out with strong picks that can help him perform better in FUT Champs, without the need for a full team of 90+-rated ICONs.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Promes’ team look more like Haaland’s as the season progresses and he earns more coins and rewards for solid performances, but for now, it’s a very comfortable, strong team that should be able to take down most opponents.

FIFA 21 leak confirms EA SPORTS are bringing ‘Showdown’ SBCs back after Christmas

Published: 24/Dec/2020 5:52

by Isaac McIntyre
New FIFA 21 Ultimate Team leaks reveal Showdown SBCs.
New FIFA 21 leaks have confirmed EA SPORTS plans to bring back “Showdown” SBCs back following the conclusion of this month’s Freeze promo, in an updated version of the popular Ultimate Team puzzles first introduced last year.

“Showdown” SBCs, first introduced in the super-popular Summer Heat promo at the end of the FIFA 20 cycle, are squad-building challenges that give out one of two players.

The two Ultimate Team players are selected based on upcoming real-life fixtures, with a mighty upgrade on the line; the winning team ⁠— and therefore the FUT card ⁠— gets a +3 bonus to their overall rating, or a +1 each for a draw.

New leaks have confirmed these SBCs are returning in FIFA 21 soon.

Showdown cards found in FIFA code

According to FIFA dataminer FutWatch, two new cards ⁠— both the base “Showdown” card and an upgraded version ⁠— have been found in the title’s Ultimate Team files.

There is also a set of code strings that mentions two new cards set to be added to the game mode after Christmas: “Showdown” and “Showdown Plus” cards.

EA SPORTS has yet to officially mention these new cards.

The Summer Heat promo ⁠— which was headlined by exciting head-to-head Showdown puzzles ⁠— is widely regarded as one of the best FUT events EA has ever released in their flagship FIFA mode.

FIFA’s publishers appear to have got the message; “Showdown” challenges are an exciting new way to follow real-life football games, something Ultimate Team has been lacking beyond Team of the Week and Road to the Final.

Summer Heat's popular Showdown SBCs pitted two high-rated players against each other for upgrades.
When will EA add new Showdown SBCs?

Dexerto expects the popular player-pick SBCs should arrive before the end of 2020 though, as evidenced by the string codes. Other events & rewards, like “Japan New Year, “Snowman,” and “Yeti” are all marked with 2021; the Showdown cards are not.

With FUTMAS-replacement ‘Freeze’ set to see out its final days on Dec. 24, we can expect to see the new Showdown SBCs arrive soon after; potentially as soon as Boxing Day (Sat, Dec. 26 for those outside the UK).

Here’s a few matchups that could be included as Showdown SBCs:

Possible Showdown SBC games

  • Arsenal vs Chelsea, Dec. 26
  • Leicester City vs Manchester United, Dec. 26
  • Everton vs Manchester City, Dec. 28
  • Dortmund vs Wolfsburg, Jan. 3
  • Reims vs Dijon, Jan. 6
  • Milan vs Juventus, Jan. 6
  • RB Leipzig vs Dortmund, Jan. 9
  • Liverpool vs Manchester United, Jan. 18
That Liverpool vs United clash in particular could be a tasty Showdown SBC.
As always, stay tuned on Dexerto for all the news once EA SPORTS confirms the new Showdown SBCs, and make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, leaks, guides, and plenty more.