Quincy Promes’ stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI revealed

Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI has been revealed, and it looks like he’s on his way to putting a world-beating team together.

While Promes is currently making headlines for different reasons, one FIFA player was lucky enough to come up against him in Division Rivals and see how his team fares on the virtual pitch, as well as the real one.

While many top players have teams made up of ICONs and high-value players, most likely due to the ease of buying packs for them, Promes’ team looks like it’s undergoing less of a pay-to-win strategy and is somewhat following the meta picks.

Let’s take a look at who he’s got in his squad.

Quincy Promes’ FIFA 21 Ultimate team

Most notable in Promes’ team is his own personal 99-rated card, proving that it’s actually him playing, as he went up against jamesyoungchoi in a Division 1 Rivals game.

He’s then surrounded himself with some national teammates, legends of the game, and several very meta choices to complete his squad. Here’s who’s included:

GK: Alisson — 90

Alisson — 90 RB: Kyle Walker — 85

Kyle Walker — 85 CB: Virgil van Dijk — 90

Virgil van Dijk — 90 CB: Raphael Varane — 86

Raphael Varane — 86 LB: Ferland Mendy — 83

Ferland Mendy — 83 CDM: Ruud Gullit — 90

Ruud Gullit — 90 CDM: N’Golo Kante — 88

N’Golo Kante — 88 CAM: Ronaldo — 94

Ronaldo — 94 CAM: Quincy Promes — 99

Quincy Promes — 99 CAM: Kylian Mbappe — 90

Kylian Mbappe — 90 ST: Eusebio — 91

This is a bit of a contrast to the footballer’s teams we’re used to seeing, in that it’s not filled with a plethora of ICONs, like Dortmund star Haaland’s is.

Instead, it looks like Promes is trying to do things the ‘proper’ way and build his team out with strong picks that can help him perform better in FUT Champs, without the need for a full team of 90+-rated ICONs.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Promes’ team look more like Haaland’s as the season progresses and he earns more coins and rewards for solid performances, but for now, it’s a very comfortable, strong team that should be able to take down most opponents.