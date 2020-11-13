How to complete FIFA 21 Son POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

Finally it’s been confirmed that Spurs attacker Heung-Min Son has scooped Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for October. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 21 Son POTM SBC.

The South Korean forward has been in fine form in the English top flight since the season started up, scoring against Manchester United and West Ham in the last flurry of fixtures.

On November 13, EA SPORTS confirmed he would be the next to have a special card SBC added to the game, as a result of winning the accolade. Therefore, he’s been added to the list of winners and contenders for the prize, since the season began.

So, let’s take a look at how you’re going to be able to unlock his card.

FIFA 21 Heung-min Son POTM SBC

Requirements

Spurs

Players from Spurs: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost, Rewards & Solutions

According to FUTBIN’s database, this challenge will cost between 560k and 575k on console, and on PC you’re looking at around 640k.

It’s worth noting that for completing all four of the squad builders, you will receive a Premium Gold Players pack, Rare Mixed Players pack, Rare Electrum Players pack, and Prime Gold Players pack.

Solutions for each challenge can be found below.

Spurs

Premier League

Top Form

88-rated squad

So, there you have it! That’s how to complete the Heung-Min Son POTM SBC in FIFA 21. For more guides, news, leaks and tips – stick with us @UltimateTeamUK.