 How to complete FIFA 21 Son POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Son POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:15 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 11:42

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 SON POTM 89
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Finally it’s been confirmed that Spurs attacker Heung-Min Son has scooped Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for October. Here’s how to complete the FIFA 21 Son POTM SBC. 

The South Korean forward has been in fine form in the English top flight since the season started up, scoring against Manchester United and West Ham in the last flurry of fixtures.

On November 13, EA SPORTS confirmed he would be the next to have a special card SBC added to the game, as a result of winning the accolade. Therefore, he’s been added to the list of winners and contenders for the prize, since the season began.

So, let’s take a look at how you’re going to be able to unlock his card.

FIFA 21 Heung-min Son POTM SBC

Requirements

Spurs

  • Players from Spurs: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-rated squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost, Rewards & Solutions

According to FUTBIN’s database, this challenge will cost between 560k and 575k on console, and on PC you’re looking at around 640k.

It’s worth noting that for completing all four of the squad builders, you will receive a Premium Gold Players pack, Rare Mixed Players pack, Rare Electrum Players pack, and Prime Gold Players pack.

Solutions for each challenge can be found below.

Spurs

fifa 21 spurs son sbc

Premier League

pl son sbc

Top Form

TOP FORM FIFA 21 solution

88-rated squad

88 rated squad sbc fifa 21

So, there you have it! That’s how to complete the Heung-Min Son POTM SBC in FIFA 21. For more guides, news, leaks and tips – stick with us @UltimateTeamUK. 

FIFA

RB Leipzig’s Mukiele calls for major changes in FIFA 21

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:39 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 12:02

by Jacob Hale
Nordi Mukiele RB Leipzig FIFA 21
EA SPORTS / Wikimedia Commons: Steffen Prößdorf

Share

FIFA 21

Professional footballers have been a little more outspoken about their issues with FIFA in the last couple of years, and now RB Leipzig’s French right-back Nordi Mukiele has called out EA over gameplay issues.

In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero hit out at the game’s ‘pay-to-win’ elements, while Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku took a pop at them for lowering his rating in FIFA 21.

So it’s no secret that these footballers all play FIFA just like us, and seem to get annoyed at it just like we do — and now we can add another name to the list.

Nordi Mukiele, despite being a regular starter for RB Leipzig in their domestic and European campaigns, has given the game some time, and isn’t best pleased with one major issue.

RB Leipzig Nordi Mukiele throw in
WIkimedia Commons: Steffen Prößdorf
Mukiele has become a first-team starter for the impressive RB Leipzig squad.

Like many of his fellow FIFA 21 grinders, Mukiele has taken issue with issues in the penalty box in the game.

“PLEASE repair faults in the penalty area…,” he begged of EASPORTSFIFA in a November 12 tweet. “I want to cry.”

Finishing the post with a number of crying emojis, you can imagine the sheer desperation that a professional football player must be experiencing to complain to the game’s developers in such a public setting.

He’s likely referring to the issues with refereeing decisions when attacking in the opposition’s box — or, more accurately, the lack of competent refereeing decisions made.

Players are regularly reporting that referees are a little overzealous with giving away penalties, especially with similar fouls being committed in other parts of the pitch with no penalization for the offending team or player.

Whether EA take heed of Mukiele’s request remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt we’ve all seen some questionable decisions made in the box on either end of the pitch, so we’ll just have to wait and see.