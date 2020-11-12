 FIFA 21 celebrity update adds Dua Lipa, David Beckham & more players - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 celebrity update adds Dua Lipa, David Beckham & more players

Published: 12/Nov/2020 19:18

by Nate Searl

In a new FIFA 21 update, EA SPORTS has added several celebrities to their roster. Here’s a complete list of the celebrities and how you can play as them on the pitch. 

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if your favorite celebrities played football? With FIFA 21’s new title update, you can play as several of them yourself in the game’s Volta Football mode.

Here’s who they are and how you can try them out.

Celebrity players in FIFA 21

As you can see, there’s a variety of different celebrities to choose from. Popular musical artists like Dua Lipa and DJ Snake are in the mix, as well as athletes like Joel Embiid and David Beckham.

How these players will perform remains to be seen, but here’s how you can check them out for yourself.

How to play as the celebrities in-game

To play as any of these celebrities in FIFA 21, you will need to play in the Volta Football mode. If you’ve spent all your time playing Ultimate Team and are unfamiliar with Volta, you basically just have to create a player and a team to start playing.

FIFA 21 celebrity update
EA SPORTS
Volta Football is one of FIFA 21’s game modes

The rules of Volta Football are slightly different than traditional FIFA gameplay. Aside from the fact that it isn’t the traditional 11v11, each park will play differently and offer different advantages.

From here, you can recruit stars to your squad by playing matches. You will get a chance to recruit a member of the opposing team with each victory. To find the players you want to recruit, check out the “featured battles” section.

These featured battles will include games against AI teams that are first-to-five. These squads will feature celebrities and other notable players that you can recruit after beating them. You will also earn battle points for winning.

Once you have the celebrities, you can put them on your Volta Football squad and play as them to your heart’s content! Keep in mind, however, that you won’t be able to use any of these players outside of Volta Football.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Youcef Atal Road to the Final SBC

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:30

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 RTTF Atal
EA SPORTS

FIFA SBC Solutions

The Europa League Road to the Final promo is live in FIFA 21, and there’s a new SBC featuring Youcef Atal from OGC Nice. Here’s how you can complete the SBC to earn the card for yourself. 

The first Squad Building Challenge for the Europa League Road to the Final promo is live featuring Yousef Atal, the Algerian RB from French club OGC Nice. As with all RTTF cards, he will receive live performance-based updates throughout the UEL.

Here’s more about his new card along with how to complete the SBC to earn it.

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Atal gets a nice upgrade for his RTTF card

Atal has some big upgrades from his 79-overall gold card. His pace goes up from 91 to 94, which is big as an RB. His shooting, passing, physical, and dribbling stats all get noticeable increases as well. An 83 balance stat really helps him out while defending.

The biggest improvement, however, is his defense, which goes from 72 to 77. As an RB, having a good defense is mandatory. An 81 standing tackle and 80 slide tackle should help him win the ball back in key moments.

Youcef Atal SBC

You will only need to complete one challenge to unlock Atal. Here’s what it is, the solution, and how much it will cost you.

Requirements

  • Number of players from Ligue 1: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 RTTF
FUTBIN
How to complete the Atal SBC

This solution doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes and should cost you around 27,000 FUT coins.

Is the Atal SBC worth doing?

Atal’s stats make him a competitive option as an RB. Since he plays for OGC Nice, he also gets good chemistry links with other players in the French league. So, if you’re looking for a good Ligue 1 RB, this challenge is well worth completing. Since he’s from Algeria, however, he doesn’t form many good chemistry links outside of that competition.

Make your choice fast, as the SBC expires on November 17 and you won’t be able to get the card in the future!