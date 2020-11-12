FIFA 21 celebrity update adds Dua Lipa, David Beckham & more players - Dexerto

In a new FIFA 21 update, EA SPORTS has added several celebrities to their roster. Here’s a complete list of the celebrities and how you can play as them on the pitch.

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if your favorite celebrities played football? With FIFA 21’s new title update, you can play as several of them yourself in the game’s Volta Football mode.

Here’s who they are and how you can try them out.

Celebrity players in FIFA 21

With the latest #FIFA21 title update, @EASPORTSFIFA added some celebrity faces for #VOLTA21: 👀 🔹️ Dua Lipa

🔹️Lewis Hamilton

🔹️ Daniel Ricciardo

🔹️ DJ Snake

🔹️ Joel Embiid

🔹️ Fred

🔹️ David Beckham#FUT21 #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/J82nVTXQox — FIFA 21 Updates – ⚽️ (@FIFA21Updates) November 12, 2020

As you can see, there’s a variety of different celebrities to choose from. Popular musical artists like Dua Lipa and DJ Snake are in the mix, as well as athletes like Joel Embiid and David Beckham.

How these players will perform remains to be seen, but here’s how you can check them out for yourself.

How to play as the celebrities in-game

To play as any of these celebrities in FIFA 21, you will need to play in the Volta Football mode. If you’ve spent all your time playing Ultimate Team and are unfamiliar with Volta, you basically just have to create a player and a team to start playing.

The rules of Volta Football are slightly different than traditional FIFA gameplay. Aside from the fact that it isn’t the traditional 11v11, each park will play differently and offer different advantages.

From here, you can recruit stars to your squad by playing matches. You will get a chance to recruit a member of the opposing team with each victory. To find the players you want to recruit, check out the “featured battles” section.

These featured battles will include games against AI teams that are first-to-five. These squads will feature celebrities and other notable players that you can recruit after beating them. You will also earn battle points for winning.

Once you have the celebrities, you can put them on your Volta Football squad and play as them to your heart’s content! Keep in mind, however, that you won’t be able to use any of these players outside of Volta Football.

