FIFA 21 Update 5 patch notes: Team Press nerfs, shooting delay fixed - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 7, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team.

Team of the Week 7 is a hot one, with top stars across the big European leagues. Among them are superstars like Lionel Messi, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Thiago Silva, and plenty more.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo, including the newest Team of the Week lineup in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, all the early in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 7

Messi highlights this Team of the week with an interesting change, he’s now a CF, which means you will be able to change his position to be a Striker or a Midfielder. Along with the change, he gets small stat boosts and an overall rating increase to 94.

Watkins, Silva, Fabianski, and Fernandes make for some solid Premier League cards for this week. Over in La Liga we have Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, and Sergi Roberto. Of course, all of these cards will fetch a nice amount of coins on the market!

Team of the Week 7 start time

On November 11, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the seventh batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 7 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 7 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 leaks

Another Team of the Week, another set of TOTW leaks; except this time, it was actually EA SPORTS themselves that revealed the upgraded players early, totally by accident.

Eleven players across the starting TOTW lineup, and the sub bench, were revealed early in FIFA 21 through the Ultimate Team Weekend League player pick packs. The next Team of the Week isn’t released until Nov. 11, but the players arrived early.

Due to an unforeseen issue, incorrect Player Items were appearing in FUT Champions Upgrade SBCs Rewards. These Player Items have been removed from the SBCs Rewards. (1/2) — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) November 11, 2020

The standout “leak” is the suggestion Lionel Messi ⁠— who scored twice against Real Betis last Saturday ⁠— won’t actually be included. The Barcelona magician may lose his spot to the team’s right back, Sergi Roberto, according to leaks.

The headlining stars expected to be in the team are Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Bruno Fernandes (United), and Sergi Roberto (Barcelona). Here’s the 11 leaked players:

Thiago Silva

Koen Casteels

Sergi Roberto

Hirving Lovano

Bruno Fernandes

Marcos Llorente

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Ollie Watkins

Max Kruse

Lucas Alario

Łukasz Fabiański

If more leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 7 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions

Here’s our original list of predictions. Now that the official team is live, let’s see how many we got right:

Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg

Marco Silvestri – Verona

Ismael Traore – Angers

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC

Jordi Alba – Barcelona

Denzel Dumfries – PSV

Sergi Roberto – Barcelona

James Tavernier – Rangers

Raphael Guerreiro – BVB

Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

Sergio Oliveira – FC Porto

Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Max Kruse – Union Berlin

Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s

Angel Di Maria – PSG

Lionel Messi – Barcelona

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern

Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord

Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full coverage for Team of the Week 7. Be sure to check out the cards on the market and hope for some good luck in your packs!