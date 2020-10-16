 How to get FIFA 21 Deadline Day Pack & free TOTW card - Dexerto
FIFA

How to get FIFA 21 Deadline Day Pack & free TOTW card

Published: 17/Oct/2020 0:41

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 Deadline Day promo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 players should finally be seeing some of their early rewards, including the all-new ‘Deadline Day’ pack for Ultimate Team. If you haven’t gotten the loot yet, here’s what you need to know. 

The EA Play early access period for FIFA 21 allowed FIFA fans from around the globe to get their hands on the new game ahead of it officially releasing.

Announced on October 2, players who dove into a game of FIFA 21 before 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET / 7:59 am GMT / 8:59 am CEST on October 9 would be rewarded with a Deadline Day pack.

As the name suggests, this is a pack all about transfers. Every player that opens one will be rewarded with four loan One to Watch cards from either OTW Team One or Team Two – depending on when you open the pack.

New OTW cards
EA Sports
There are plenty of new Ones to Watch cards coming to FIFA 21.

At the time of writing EA is rolling out the Deadline Day packs, but some players are still reporting that they haven’t received their reward, even after playing FIFA 21 during the required time.

If you have played the required amount of time but still haven’t received your Deadline Day pack or other rewards, simply follow the steps below to claim what you’re owed if you’re still empty-handed on Oct. 17.

  1. Ensure you played at least 30 mins of FIFA 21 before Oct. 9.
  2. If by Oct. 17 you haven’t got your rewards, go to help.ea.com.
  3. Once there, go to “Codes and promotions”
  4. Select “Promotion questions” topic and issue
  5. Create a case for your unreceived rewards.

Once that’s all done, your rewards should hopefully be sent out by EA soon. If you didn’t play during the beta at all and are trying to pick up a free pack by gaming the help site though, you might want to hold your breath.

Hopefully, you won’t have to go through the trouble of making a case as EA works to get all the rewards out to players. Knowing how FIFA promotions have gone in the past though, we wouldn’t leave it entirely in their hands to ensure you get what you’ve rightfully earned.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Kramaric POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 16/Oct/2020 15:24 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 15:32

by David Purcell
Kramaric potm bundesliga fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Bundesliga. We’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Andrej Kramaric POTM SBC, as the Hoffenheim striker has scooped the prize and special FUT card. 

The votes were cast and counted long ago, but finally the Bundesliga has its first Player of the Month card for the new game.

Kramaric has been in fine form for his club, Hoffenheim, having scored an impressive five goals in two games, during the month of September.

The news was announced on October 16, a week after the announcement that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scooped the same award in the Premier League.

As seen below, EA SPORTS FIFA confirmed the winner with a celebratory goals package, with his Squad Building Challenge being added to Ultimate Team soon after. Now, it’s ready to complete.

So, let’s take a look at what you need to complete the FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC.

FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC

Requirements:

There’s just one team to complete for this challenge, seen below, and it’s named after him. Here’s how to check it off and get ahold of Kramaric’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

  • Players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution:

It looks like you can pick up this card for between 45,000 to 50,000 coins in FIFA 21, which isn’t dissimilar to that of Calvert-Lewin’s. That’s based on updating statistics from the FUTBIN database.

One of the recommended solutions for the challenge can be found below.

FIFA 21 Kramaric SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s one way to complete the Kramaric POTM SBC.

There are other player combinations that you can use for this FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC, of course, though this looks to be one of the simplest.

If you have been completing SBCs since launch day, you will potentially have a few cards that can slot in nicely in your untradeables, so check that out to reduce the price further.

