How to get FIFA 21 Deadline Day Pack & free TOTW card - Dexerto

FIFA 21 players should finally be seeing some of their early rewards, including the all-new ‘Deadline Day’ pack for Ultimate Team. If you haven’t gotten the loot yet, here’s what you need to know.

The EA Play early access period for FIFA 21 allowed FIFA fans from around the globe to get their hands on the new game ahead of it officially releasing.

Announced on October 2, players who dove into a game of FIFA 21 before 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET / 7:59 am GMT / 8:59 am CEST on October 9 would be rewarded with a Deadline Day pack.

As the name suggests, this is a pack all about transfers. Every player that opens one will be rewarded with four loan One to Watch cards from either OTW Team One or Team Two – depending on when you open the pack.

At the time of writing EA is rolling out the Deadline Day packs, but some players are still reporting that they haven’t received their reward, even after playing FIFA 21 during the required time.

If you have played the required amount of time but still haven’t received your Deadline Day pack or other rewards, simply follow the steps below to claim what you’re owed if you’re still empty-handed on Oct. 17.

Ensure you played at least 30 mins of FIFA 21 before Oct. 9. If by Oct. 17 you haven’t got your rewards, go to help.ea.com. Once there, go to “Codes and promotions” Select “Promotion questions” topic and issue Create a case for your unreceived rewards.

Hey #FIFA21 players! If you're missing your 'Deadline Day' or 'Pre-Season' Items or content, rewards should be sent out soon. If you don't get them by October 17, create a case on https://t.co/9MtsdeVF8V using the Codes and promotions > Promotion questions topic and issue. — EA Help (@EAHelp) October 16, 2020

Once that’s all done, your rewards should hopefully be sent out by EA soon. If you didn’t play during the beta at all and are trying to pick up a free pack by gaming the help site though, you might want to hold your breath.

Hopefully, you won’t have to go through the trouble of making a case as EA works to get all the rewards out to players. Knowing how FIFA promotions have gone in the past though, we wouldn’t leave it entirely in their hands to ensure you get what you’ve rightfully earned.

