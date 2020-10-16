How to complete FIFA 21’s Kramaric POTM SBC Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Bundesliga. We’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Andrej Kramaric POTM SBC, as the Hoffenheim striker has scooped the prize and special FUT card.

The votes were cast and counted long ago, but finally the Bundesliga has its first Player of the Month card for the new game.

Kramaric has been in fine form for his club, Hoffenheim, having scored an impressive five goals in two games, during the month of September.

The news was announced on October 16, a week after the announcement that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scooped the same award in the Premier League.

As seen below, EA SPORTS FIFA confirmed the winner with a celebratory goals package, with his Squad Building Challenge being added to Ultimate Team soon after. Now, it’s ready to complete.

🏟 2 games

⚽ 5 goals Andrej Kramarić is September's @Bundesliga_EN Player of the Month 🔥#FUT21 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/zZvi7cCXxI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 16, 2020

So, let’s take a look at what you need to complete the FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC.

FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC

Requirements:

There’s just one team to complete for this challenge, seen below, and it’s named after him. Here’s how to check it off and get ahold of Kramaric’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution:

It looks like you can pick up this card for between 45,000 to 50,000 coins in FIFA 21, which isn’t dissimilar to that of Calvert-Lewin’s. That’s based on updating statistics from the FUTBIN database.

One of the recommended solutions for the challenge can be found below.

There are other player combinations that you can use for this FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC, of course, though this looks to be one of the simplest.

If you have been completing SBCs since launch day, you will potentially have a few cards that can slot in nicely in your untradeables, so check that out to reduce the price further.

