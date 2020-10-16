 How to complete FIFA 21’s Kramaric POTM SBC Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Kramaric POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 16/Oct/2020 15:24 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 15:32

by David Purcell
Kramaric potm bundesliga fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Bundesliga. We’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Andrej Kramaric POTM SBC, as the Hoffenheim striker has scooped the prize and special FUT card. 

The votes were cast and counted long ago, but finally the Bundesliga has its first Player of the Month card for the new game.

Advertisement

Kramaric has been in fine form for his club, Hoffenheim, having scored an impressive five goals in two games, during the month of September.

The news was announced on October 16, a week after the announcement that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scooped the same award in the Premier League.

Advertisement

As seen below, EA SPORTS FIFA confirmed the winner with a celebratory goals package, with his Squad Building Challenge being added to Ultimate Team soon after. Now, it’s ready to complete.

So, let’s take a look at what you need to complete the FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC.

FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC

Requirements:

There’s just one team to complete for this challenge, seen below, and it’s named after him. Here’s how to check it off and get ahold of Kramaric’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Advertisement
  • Players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution:

It looks like you can pick up this card for between 45,000 to 50,000 coins in FIFA 21, which isn’t dissimilar to that of Calvert-Lewin’s. That’s based on updating statistics from the FUTBIN database.

One of the recommended solutions for the challenge can be found below.

FIFA 21 Kramaric SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s one way to complete the Kramaric POTM SBC.

There are other player combinations that you can use for this FIFA 21 Kramaric POTM SBC, of course, though this looks to be one of the simplest.

Advertisement

If you have been completing SBCs since launch day, you will potentially have a few cards that can slot in nicely in your untradeables, so check that out to reduce the price further.

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides and news, follow us @UltimateTeamUK. 

Advertisement
FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 live: OTW release time & players list

Published: 16/Oct/2020 11:00 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 11:01

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Excitement is building around the release of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2, so let’s take a look at the confirmed player list for the promo and when they will be added to FUT packs in Ultimate Team. 

Transferring to another team builds hype for the fans of every football club in the higher divisions, but it also opens up the opportunity of having their OTW special card in FUT 21 as well. These items see their OVR rating improve over time, depending on how many times they feature in Team of the Week.

Advertisement

As usual, by the time Ones to Watch cards have rolled out, only a handful of TOTW sets will have been released.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at when the current set exits packs and when the second team – which has already been confirmed by EA SPORTS – will replace them.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 OTW Team 2

FIFA 21 OTW 2
EA SPORTS
The second Ones to Watch (OTW) squad in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA confirmed the second OTW squad on October 14; here are all of the players that will be included.

  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Kai Havertz – 85 – Leverkusen to Chelsea
  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Nelson Semedo – 83 – FC Barcelona to Wolves
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds (prediction)
  • Vidal – 83 – FC Barcelona to Inter Milan
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Florenzi – 81 – Roma to PSG
  • David – 77 – Gent to Lille

There were a total of 11 players featured in Ones to Watch Team 1, so we’re expecting a similar amount to drop this time. Alongside this will likely be SBC content, so keep an eye out for that.

Rodrigo FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
The speedy Rodrigo would be a popular choice for FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 2 release date & time

Now that Team 1 has had its chance in FUT packs, it’s time for it to make way for Team 2. The confirmed dates for the second rollout of this promo are as follows:

Advertisement
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

That means Ones to Watch Team 2 is coming out on October 16, at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT). If you have any packs waiting to be opened, perhaps from Objectives rewards or from buying them with FIFA Points, it will be worth waiting for.

Ones to Watch James Rodriguez SBC

We also know that James Rodriguez OTW will be part of Team 2, but released as part of EA’s SBC content plan.

This was confirmed by the club he plays for, Everton, on October 15.

Advertisement

Once we have more news on his requirements, cost, and solution we’ll be slotting it all into our James Rodriguez Ones to Watch guide. 

For more FIFA 21 news and guides, catch us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

Advertisement